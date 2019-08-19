Social media remembers former Texas, NFL running back Cedric Benson

Is Texas back? Tom Herman answers that ... The Texas Longhorns took a significant step Saturday in winning the Red River Showdown over Oklahoma. It begged the question whether Texas is back. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Texas Longhorns took a significant step Saturday in winning the Red River Showdown over Oklahoma. It begged the question whether Texas is back.

Former all-time Midland Lee and Texas Longhorn great Cedric Benson died on Sunday in a motorcycle crash.

Benson, 36, was a standout running back at Lee from 1997-2000.

He rushed for nearly 8,500 yards, which at the time was the most in the largest classification and fourth most in Texas high school football history. Lee won three straight UIL state titles from 1998-2000. Benson rushed for 15 touchdowns in three state title games.

Benson also played baseball and was drafted in the 12th round of the 2001 MLB Draft by the Dodgers.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He went on to play at UT and rushed for 5,540 yards, ninth most in NCAA history. He was drafted No. 4 overall by the Chicago Bears in 2005, and also played for the Bengals and Packers during an eight-year NFL career.

On Sunday, current and former players and coaches reacted to Benson’s death on Twitter, including Mack Brown, Vince Young, Chad Johnson and Robert Griffin III:

Thank you for the memories, Cedric. A true Longhorn Legend. pic.twitter.com/9gtoqo7ohi — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) August 18, 2019

Saddened by the reports on the passing of Cedric Benson. We’ve coached a lot of tough players but none were tougher than Cedric. He was a true spirit. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family on this sad day. pic.twitter.com/6afR0AFiJW — Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) August 18, 2019

Make sure you live life because you never know when God will call you home!! Tell someone you love them...#resteasy coach Drake bro Cedric Benson cousin PJ Peter SIMON! to close to home pic.twitter.com/VHd9IzkLCa — Vince Young (@VinceYoung10) August 18, 2019

It's been a rough day for everyone who knew & loved Cedric Benson. Still can't believe it. He was a great man & an incredible running back. He made me a better football player & for that I am forever grateful. Truly heartbroken over his death. Rest in peace Ced. We love you. pic.twitter.com/Txeo7pFakP — Thomas Q. Jones (@thomasqjones) August 19, 2019

Rest In Peace to Cedric Benson, A Texas Legend gone too soon pic.twitter.com/RthHjygryQ — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 18, 2019

Very sad day. Just got word that my boy CB passed away. Our prayers are with his family. You will be missed. #RIPCedricBenson — Donald Driver (@Donald_Driver80) August 18, 2019

To my man Cedric B. I remember hearing all of these football stories about you when the bears drafted you 4th overall. You and I always got along..even with pads on, if I hit you or you hit me a little harder than… https://t.co/bCTxktKQfQ — Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) August 18, 2019

Our condolences to the friends and family of former Bears running back Cedric Benson, our 4th overall Draft pick in 2005 and member of the 2006 NFC Champions team. pic.twitter.com/vz10iCyhYe — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 18, 2019

Our condolences go out to the friends & family of Cedric Benson, who passed away Saturday at age 36: https://t.co/tdSyxxtyXl



Benson played his final season with the #Packers in 2012. pic.twitter.com/waZh1ZTlVW — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 18, 2019

The Bengals mourn the loss of Cedric Benson.



"Our organization is deeply saddened by his sudden and tragic passing. The Bengals extend our deepest condolences to Cedric’s family.”



Statement: https://t.co/W3KqAYnz0a



Cedric's legacy: https://t.co/UXjZgprYrJ pic.twitter.com/xYmKbLhIxl — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 18, 2019

The Lee High School FamiLEE sends their thoughts and prayers out to The family of Cedric Benson. — Midland LEE Rebels (@MidlandLEE) August 18, 2019

Cedric Benson was Kyler Murray but think of Murray before Twitter and playing in football crazy West TX...Benson was also an incredible baseball player who was drafted in the 12th round by the Dodgers #txhsfb — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) August 18, 2019

If you’ve never watched Cedric Benson play for Midland Lee, take a couple minutes. Dude was just different. RIP to a true #TXHSFB legend. https://t.co/3j0aNIgLd1 — Greg Tepper (@Tepper) August 18, 2019

Heartbreaking reports this morning that former Midland Lee, Texas and NFL running back Cedric Benson was killed in a car accident on Sunday morning. RIP to the former Dave Campbell’s Texas Football coverboy. #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/9xslhsI8As — Dave Campbell's Texas Football — TexasFootball.com (@dctf) August 18, 2019