Social media remembers former Texas, NFL running back Cedric Benson

Former all-time Midland Lee and Texas Longhorn great Cedric Benson died on Sunday in a motorcycle crash.
Benson, 36, was a standout running back at Lee from 1997-2000.
He rushed for nearly 8,500 yards, which at the time was the most in the largest classification and fourth most in Texas high school football history. Lee won three straight UIL state titles from 1998-2000. Benson rushed for 15 touchdowns in three state title games.
Benson also played baseball and was drafted in the 12th round of the 2001 MLB Draft by the Dodgers.
He went on to play at UT and rushed for 5,540 yards, ninth most in NCAA history. He was drafted No. 4 overall by the Chicago Bears in 2005, and also played for the Bengals and Packers during an eight-year NFL career.
On Sunday, current and former players and coaches reacted to Benson’s death on Twitter, including Mack Brown, Vince Young, Chad Johnson and Robert Griffin III:
