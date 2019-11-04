After helping Duncanville win state in March, 6A tournament MVP commits to Texas Tech

Duncanville senior forward Micah Peavy, who helped the Panthers to their first UIL state boys basketball title since 2007 in March, announced his commitment to Texas Tech via Twitter on Monday.

Peavy’s teammate last season, Jahmius Ramsey signed with Tech last year and is a freshman guard for the Red Raiders.

“I would like to thank all the NCAA Division 1 programs who recruited and offered me. There were so many great programs and coaching staffs who showed me and my family love throughout this process. With that being said, I am happy to announce my commitment to Coach Beard and The Texas Tech Red Raiders,” Peavy said in a tweet.

Peavy scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Panthers defeated Klein Forest 73-69 in the Class 6A state title game last season, the program’s fourth state championship.

He was named 6A state tournament MVP. He scored 18 points in the state semifinals vs. North Shore, and also grabbed five rebounds. He finished 18 of 32 from the floor in two state tournament games.

Peavy, who is a 4-star forward according to 247Sports, held 16 offers, including from TCU, LSU, Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Butler, Texas A&M and Florida. Per 247Sports, the 6-foot-7 Peavy is ranked as the No. 11 small forward in the nation and second-best 2020 prosepct in the state.