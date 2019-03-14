Father and son bring back title to Duncanville less than a year since their arrival

David Peavy was announced as the next Duncanville boys basketball coach on April 16, 2018.

Less than a year later, he’s brought back a state championship to the City of Champions.

Duncanville won its first title since 2007 after knocking off Klein Forest, 73-69, on Saturday in the Class 6A state final at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

High School Huddle Podcast Ep. 23 March Madness

“Extremely excited and happy for everyone in the community,” Peavy said. “Happy to bring back a championship to the City of Champions.”

Peavy came to DFW from Houston Dekaney, where he spent the three previous seasons. Dekaney compiled a 61-12 record and reached the Class 6A Region II semifinals in back-to-back years, but was bounced by Dallas Jesuit and Dallas Skyline.

He accomplished all that alongside his son Micah Peavy, a 2020 forward who, at 6-foot-5, is one of the nation’s top prospects.

Micah came to Duncanville with his father and put together two outstanding games at the 6A state tourney. Peavy, who’s ranked as the No. 18 small forward in the nation and No. 4 overall player in the state by 247Sports, registered 40 points on 18 of 32 shooting and 18 rebounds.

Peavy had 22 points on 10 of 12 shooting and 13 boards vs. Klein Forest. He was voted state-title game MVP.

“I had to give him a hug,” Micah said. “We lost in regionals the last two years so to finally get here, I’ve been dreaming about this my whole life. Feels great to do it in front of my family and for the city of champions, the city of Duncanville.”

Added David, “It’s unbelievable to share it with him. Watching him grow up throughout this whole stretch, it’s been amazing. He’s matured throughout the playoffs and refused to lose. I’m extremely proud of him and all the guys.”