Panthers rally from slow start vs. Klein Forest, bring back state title to Duncanville

By Brian Gosset

March 09, 2019 11:35 PM

SAN ANTONIO

For the second-straight night, Micah Peavy came up big in a Duncanville win.

The Duncanville junior forward registered 22 points and 13 rebounds as the Panthers defeated Klein Forest 73-69 in the Class 6A state title game on Saturday at the Alamodome.

Texas Tech signee Jahmius Ramsey scored the go-ahead basket with 1:12 left to give the Panthers a 70-69 lead. Ja’Bryant Hill, who only scored 4 points, iced the game with 2 free throws to push it to 73-69 with 1.6 remaining.

Duncanville (32-7) wins a state title for the first time since 2007 and it also comes during the 20th anniversary of its 1999 state title winning team.

Klein Forest (33-4) led 20-13 after one and 31-26 at intermission, but the Panthers outscored the Golden Eagles 26-18 in the third quarter.

Peavy wins a state title alongside father/head coach David Peavy. Micah, who was voted state title MVP, shot 10 of 20 from the floor. Ramsey added 19 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists.

The story will be updated with quotes and video on Sunday.

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

