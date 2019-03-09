Timberview starts fast, withstands Wagner’s second-half rally to win 2nd title in 3 years

Mansfield Timberview led by 13 points after the first quarter against Manor during Thursday’s Class 5A state semifinal game at the Alamodome.

No one thought the Wolves could top that 8-minute performance.

But the Wolves went on a 20-0 run in the first quarter against San Antonio Wagner and led 29-10 after one during Saturday’s 5A state title game.

Then Timberview (38-2) withstood a fierce second-half rally and avenged a loss in December to beat hometown Wagner, which is 11 miles from the Alamodome, 77-64 and capture its second state title in program history. They won its first in 2017.

Wagner (33-6) trimmed a 19-point deficit to 9 and forced Timberview to call a timeout after Ja’Sean Jackson and Isaiah Kennedy drained back-to-back 3s with 5:47 left in the third quarter.

The Thunderbirds hit their third 3 of the frame to cut it to 8 before Rodrigo Soares hit two free throws.

Still leading by 6, Timberview used another run in the fourth to pull away.

CJ Smith was named state title game MVP with 24 points.

The story will be updated later Saturday with quotes and video