Portuguese-born star, desire to prove doubters wrong, leads Timberview back to State

Rodrigo Soares is a senior starting forward for Mansfield Timberview, which is in San Antonio this week for the Class 5A basketball state tournament at the Alamodome.

Soares scored 18 points in the 5A Region I final against Northwest and was named tourney MVP. It helped the Wolves clinch a second state berth in the past three years.

When asked what he attributes the success he has on the court, Soares mentioned coaches and teammates. But it was his stepfather, Mack Tuck, that introduced him to the game.

“Everything I know is because of him,” Soares said. “He taught me and it was an instant click.”

Rico, which he’s known by his peers, was born in Portugal and was there until he was four.

Tuck, who was born in Mineola and went on to play at the University of Colorado, met Soares’ mother in Portugal when playing professionally overseas.

“It’s a lot different there, but the game is evolving and it’ll get there soon. Everyone is into soccer,” Soares said. “But basketball is trying to get up to the level the U.S. is at now.”

Portugal still has a place in Rico’s heart. He goes back when he can, and has the past two summers while playing for the national team. He’ll do the same this summer.

“He’s shown much improvement this season. In the past, he’s been a shooter, but now he’s our best interior defender and rebounder,” Timberview coach Duane Gregory said. “He’s one of those guys that acts like another coach on the floor. He knows where guys need to be and that’s invaluable.”

But it’s all about Timberview now and the Wolves are two wins away from the 5A title. Ranked No. 3 in the state, they get Manor first in the semifinals at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

“We just have to keep playing Timberview basketball,” said Soares, who’s averaging 10 points and 6 rebounds per game. “Defend, run and repeat.”

“It’s three of the top four teams in the state down there and Manor, which is playing extremely well. They’ve beat three ranked teams to get here,” Gregory added. “Wagner and Sulphur Springs are there too so it’s going to be a great battle.

“So many things have to happen right. You have to play well, get a lucky bounce, handle challenges and these guys have done that. We hope to bring another title for our guys, girls, school and Mansfield community. I’d be tremendously proud of the accomplishment if we can make it two in three years.”

Timberview won its first title in 2017 after beating Fort Bend Marshall, 74-66, and the Wolves looked primed to repeat in 2018, but were knocked out by Waxahachie during the regional quarterfinals.

“It’s always been in the back of our minds,” said senior Air Force signee Trazarien White, who’s averaging 18 ppg and 8 rpg. “Everyone thought we were going back-to-back.”

Everyone thought that because the Wolves still had Chris Mullins, who was voted 5A state title game MVP in 2017, and Isaac Likekele. Both are now playing as true freshmen at Rice and Oklahoma State, respectively.

“Those two have hand prints all over the program,” Gregory said. “They’re two of the best to come through Timberview.”

So when the duo graduated, no one thought this year’s team would make it to state.

“We have unfinished business,” said senior point guard CJ Smith, who’s averaging 17 points and 5 assists. “We thought we were going further last year. Now we have something to prove.”

“I think we were viewed as being a little down,” Gregory added. “We were still going to be decent, but no one predicted we’d be in San Antonio.”

Timberview (36-2) has defeated 10 state-ranked teams this season, including two against Northwest and one vs. Guyer in November. Its only two losses came in late December at the Whataburger tourney vs. 6A No. 1 Duncanville and 5A No. 2 Wagner, who are both in San Antonio this week.

“Chris and Isaac taught us a lot and we’re just trying to do what they did two years ago,” Soares said. “We’re clicking on all cylinders now.”

“Our communication and defense has really pushed us forward,” White added. “Isaac showed a video of us after the game crying last year and it motivated us. We didn’t want to feel that way again.”

The Wolves are averaging 72 points per game while their defense is allowing 57.8.

If they can beat Manor on Thursday, the 5A final will be 3 p.m. on Saturday.

“We’re very balanced. We have five guys that are averaging nearly double figures,” Gregory said. “They have tremendous leadership on and off the court. This group likes to be around each other and that’s part of why this group is so good. They love playing together and they’re a fun group to coach.”