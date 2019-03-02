Duncanville takes down Guyer in overtime thriller; Timberview, Brock headed to state

Duncanville and Denton Guyer gave the crowd an instant classic during a 1 vs. 2 matchup for the Class 6A Region I final on Saturday at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center.





It’s a shame one team’s season had end.

The No. 1 Panthers outlasted the No. 2 Wildcats in overtime, 66-62, to clinch their first trip to the state tournament since 2007.

Duncanville (30-7) will play in the 6A state semifinals at 7 or 8:30 p.m. on Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Guyer (32-5) is denied its first trip for the second-straight season.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

The Panthers never trailed in the extra period. Texas Tech signee Jahmius Ramsey, who scored a game-high 26 points, nailed a 3-pointer for a 61-58 lead with 2:38 left.

High School Huddle Podcast Ep. 22 Onward to San Antonio

Trailing 64-62, Guyer had a chance to tie the game with 12 seconds to go, but Oklahoma signee De’Vion Harmon missed both free-throw attempts. He finished with 22 points, 18 in the first half.

Following a Ramsey three in the first quarter made it 9-8 Guyer, the Wildcats scored the next seven to take a 16-8 lead. They would go up 31-27 at intermission and held their largest lead at 37-27 after a bucket by JaKobe Coles, who had a team-high 24.

But Duncanville took a 46-42 lead with a minute left in the third after another three by Ramsey and layup from Robert Banks. The Panthers led 48-46 early in the fourth, but Guyer went back in front 49-48 after Coles drained a 3-pointer from the left wing with 5:54 to play.

After Duncanville retook the lead on the next possession, Harmon hit Michigan signee Jalen Wilson for a basket that tied the game at 51-51. Another Wilson bucket put Guyer ahead 53-51 before Ramsey handed the Panthers a 54-53 lead with another 3-pointer with 3:38 to go.

Ramsey recorded four assists and three steals while Micah Peavy chipped in 19 points and 12 boards. Damon Nicholas added 11 points. Harmon grabbed 10 rebounds and Wilson finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals before fouling out with 50 seconds left in overtime.

BOYS

Timberview 76, Northwest 65

The Wolves denied the Texans their chance at a third-consecutive trip to San Antonio by winning the Class 5A Region I final at Western Texas College in Snyder.

Timberview (36-2) heads to state for the second time in three years after winning it all in 2017. They will play at 7 or 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Rodrigo Soares finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, and was named reigonal tourney MVP. Air Force signee Trazarien White also scored 18 and was named all-tourney. CJ Smith and Marquiss Childs chipped in 14 and 13.

Northwest (30-8) was led by Oklahoma signee Avery Anderson, who scored 28 points while Julien Smith added 17.