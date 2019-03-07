Mansfield Timberview shoots nearly 60 percent in rout of Manor in 5A state semifinals

High School Sports

The No. 3 Wolves led 24-11 after one quarter against Manor on their way to a victory in the 5A state semifinals at the Alamodome, Thursday March 7, 2019.
SAN ANTONIO

Defend, run, repeat.

That’s Mansfield Timberview’s motto this season, but the Wolves can add score, and score quickly.

Timberview, ranked as the No. 3 team in Class 5A, returns to the state final with a 79-55 victory over Manor in the 5A state semifinals on Thursday at the Alamodome.

The Wolves (37-2) extend their winning streak to 18 games and will face San Antonio Wagner or Sulphur Springs in the title game at 3 p.m. on Saturday. They’ll look for their second title in three years.

Manor (28-11), which made its first trip to state in program history, kept up with the experienced Wolves. The Mustangs led 7-4 following a Jamal Shead layup in the paint. But Timberview reeled off the next 12 points, highlighted by a CJ Smith 3-pointer to give the Wolves a 15-7 lead midway through the opening quarter. Smith scored 16 points in the first half.

The Mustangs cut it to seven late in the period until the Wolves scored the final six to take a 24-11 lead into the second. Manor scored on a Augustine Arroyo three and Quentin Middleton fast-break layup to get within 24-18.

Timberview led 40-29 at intermission and added the first seven points of the third to own its largest lead at 47-29 not a minute into the period. The Wolves extended the run to 11-0 on a Trazarien White basket with 5:15 to go in the quarter.

The Wolves led 59-39 after three. They shot 55 percent from the floor while holding the Mustangs to 36 percent.

Smith led all scorers with 24 points. He shot 7 of 14 from the field and 9 of 10 at the line. White registered 19 points and 10 rebounds and Rodrigo Soares chipped in 13 and 10.

