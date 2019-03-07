Brock dominates 4th quarter to surge past East Chambers and into 9th state title game

According to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 3A state rankings, Thursday’s game between Brock and Winnie East Chambers featured the top-2 ranked teams in the state.





The Eagles are ranked No. 1 while the Buccaneers are No. 2.

Brock scored 23 points in the final period to pull away from East Chambers, 58-49 in a 3A state semifinal game at the Alamodome.

Scott Thomas beat the third-quarter buzzer to give the Eagles a 35-34 lead. Brock controlled the final period with two free throws by Treston Hughes to extend it to 39-36 with 6:18 left and Bradon Smith’s jumper made it 41-38 with three minutes to go. Smith’s 3-point play gave Brock a 44-38 lead with 2:02 remaining and Thomas’ layup increased it to double digits shortly after.

Brock (34-5) advances to its ninth state title game and will play the winner of San Antonio Cole and Dallas Madison at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The Eagles scored the game’s first eight points, but East Chambers (31-3) used a 10-0 run to grab a 20-18 lead late in the second quarter. Thomas banked in a shot at the buzzer to tie the game at 22 at intermission.

Thomas scored a game-high 19 points while Smith chipped in 14.

The story will be updated later on Thursday with quotes