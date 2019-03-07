High School Sports

Watch as Jayton knocks off 6-time state champion Nazareth at the buzzer in 1A semis

By Brian Gosset

March 07, 2019 02:27 PM

Jayton wins on buzzer beater in 1A state semifinal

The Jaybirds started the 2019 state basketball tourney in style with a buzzer beater by Tye Scoggin over powerhouse Nazareth. Jayton is in its first state basketball tourney in program history. Video credit Reece Waddell, Wise County Messenger.
SAN ANTONIO

What a way to kick off not only the 2019 UIL boys basketball state tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, but kick off your first-ever state tourney appearance.

That’s what the Jayton Jaybirds did in the Class 1A state semifinals on Thursday against powerhouse Nazareth.

After No. 2 Nazareth (25-10) missed a free throw that would’ve put the Swifts up 2, the No. 9 Jaybirds (26-5) won the game with a Tye Scogin jumper inside the paint to beat the buzzer.

Jayton won in thrilling fashion, 38-37, to advance to its first state basketball final. The Jaybirds will face No. 6 Slidell (32-8) in the 1A final at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Nazareth was playing at state for the 17th time and has won six state titles.

Video credit by Reece Waddell, Wise County Messenger

