High School Sports

DFW high school baseball scores: March 5-6, 2019

By Brian Gosset

March 07, 2019 12:10 AM

Aledo’s Nathan Fingar connects for a fly to right field for a out, the last hit of the game, 8th inning. The Grapevine Mustangs defeated the Aledo Bearcats 5-2 in playoff baseball at Boswell High School in Fort Worth, Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Please send scores and season stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Tuesday March 5; Wednesday March 6

Aledo 8, Wichita Falls 1

All Saints 7, Midland Chr 1

Bells 6, Howe 0

Braswell 6, Melissa 0

Burleson 4, Springtown 2

Carter 11, Conrad 9

Coram Deo 10, Founders 0

Country Day 15, Pantego 5

Covenant 11, Grace Prep 1

Covenant Chr 11, Greenhill School 1

Crandall 11, Venus 1

ESD 6, St Marks 3

Gunter 14, S&S 1

Haltom 3, Brewer 3

Independence 7, Lebanon Trail 5

John Paul 2, Parish 1

Leonard 4, Blue Ridge 3

Lone Star 10, Frisco 1

Lovejoy 8, Wylie East 3

McKinney North 6, Denison 0

Memorial 15, Fr Heritage 9

Nolan Catholic 10, TCA 5

Pilot Point 3, Callisburg 2

Pottsboro 2, Ponder 1

Reedy 6, Liberty 5

Royse City 4, Sulphur Springs

Scurry-Rosser 20, Coolidge 1

Spruce 12, Jefferson 4

Texarkana 11, Greenhill 4

Wakeland 6, Fr Centennial 0

Weatherford 5, Fossil Ridge 4

W’ford Chr 9, SW Christian JV 1

Western Hills 2, Carter-Riverside 0

Whitewright 13, Bonham 1

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

