DFW high school baseball scores: March 5-6, 2019

Tuesday March 5; Wednesday March 6
Aledo 8, Wichita Falls 1
All Saints 7, Midland Chr 1
Bells 6, Howe 0
Braswell 6, Melissa 0
Burleson 4, Springtown 2
Carter 11, Conrad 9
Coram Deo 10, Founders 0
Country Day 15, Pantego 5
Covenant 11, Grace Prep 1
Covenant Chr 11, Greenhill School 1
Crandall 11, Venus 1
ESD 6, St Marks 3
Gunter 14, S&S 1
Haltom 3, Brewer 3
Independence 7, Lebanon Trail 5
John Paul 2, Parish 1
Leonard 4, Blue Ridge 3
Lone Star 10, Frisco 1
Lovejoy 8, Wylie East 3
McKinney North 6, Denison 0
Memorial 15, Fr Heritage 9
Nolan Catholic 10, TCA 5
Pilot Point 3, Callisburg 2
Pottsboro 2, Ponder 1
Reedy 6, Liberty 5
Royse City 4, Sulphur Springs
Scurry-Rosser 20, Coolidge 1
Spruce 12, Jefferson 4
Texarkana 11, Greenhill 4
Wakeland 6, Fr Centennial 0
Weatherford 5, Fossil Ridge 4
W’ford Chr 9, SW Christian JV 1
Western Hills 2, Carter-Riverside 0
Whitewright 13, Bonham 1
