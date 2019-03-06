High School Sports

53-game district losing streak comes to an end for this local softball program

By Brian Gosset

The Trojans were riding a 53-game district losing streak, but snapped it on Tuesday when they beat San Angelo Central 11-4.
Euless Trinity hasn’t had much success on the softball diamond the past four years. In fact that’s how long it’s been since the Trojans last won a district game.

But on Tuesday in San Angelo, the Trojans defeated Central, 11-4, to snap their 53-game district losing streak.

“It’s a weight off our shoulders,” Trinity coach Jeremy Dettmer said. “The juniors and seniors were here during my first year when we were getting beat 25-0, so I’m happy for them that they could be on the winning end.”

Trinity last won a district game on April 18, 2014 against RL Turner.

“Making the playoffs is our next goal,” Dettmer said.

The Trojans came out on fire with four runs in the top of the first. Mackenzie Lucio recorded a lead-off double and scored two batters later on Piper Hankins’ single to second. Matti Brown tripled to center to score two and an RBI single from Tierney Thomas gave the Trojans an early 4-0 lead.

After the Bobcats cut the lead in half in the bottom of the frame, Trinity tacked on two more in the second with back-to-back RBI singles from Ashleigh Chicas and Hankins.

Brown added an RBI double in the fourth and Thomas cleared the bases in the sixth to make it 11-4.

“As for the future, we’re just getting started and my goal was not to have a good team, but have a good program. We’re going to keep focusing on the moment because we hate losing more than we like winning,” Dettmer said.

Brown went 2 of 4 with 3 RBI while Thomas went 3 of 4 with 2 doubles and 4 RBI. Lucio doubled three times and picked up the win in the circle with 5 hits allowed, 2 earned runs and 7 strikeouts.

Trinity (1-1 in 3-6A) looks to go back-to-back when it hosts Haltom on Friday night.

