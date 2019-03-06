$32,000 in scholarships to be awarded at baseball tourney honoring a former TCU signee

Drew Medford was an elite pitcher at Fort Worth Paschal and had a promising career after high school when he signed to play baseball at TCU. He graduated from Paschal in 2016 and began workouts with the Horned Frogs that summer.
But on August 18, 2016, Medford died in a one-vehicle wreck on the Chisholm Trail Parkway.
Medford was taken way too soon just a few months after earning all-state and District MVP honors his senior season. The night of the accident, Paschal held a vigil and celebrated his life.
The following year, the Drew Medford Memorial Tournament (DMMT) was formed by his sister, Adrienne Grant. Played every spring during the baseball season, a scholarship is awarded to one player on each team participating in the tournament. The player may not be the best player on the team, but the player must embody the characteristics of Drew: a drive to succeed, humility and empathy for others, and a leader on his baseball team.
“My parents drove all over the state for my brothers to play baseball. A lot of sacrifices were made financially,” said Grant in a press release. “Our goal is to establish a tournament where great baseball is played and local athletes can be showcased.”
To date, more than $44,000 in scholarships have been awarded through the DMMT, and $32,000 will be awarded at the 2019 tournament. Scholarships will be presented at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Paschal baseball fields, right before the final game of the tournament is played by Paschal and Arlington Heights.
This year’s tournament will run Thursday through Saturday. Tournament host sites are Paschal, Arlington Heights, Mansfield Summit and Mansfield Legacy high schools. In addition to the host schools, the participants include FW Trinity Valley, FW Country Day, Mansfield Timberview, Temple, Duncanville, Lake Ridge, Fossil Ridge, Mansfield, Arlington Martin, LD Bell, Weatherford, and Ennis.
Those interested in sponsoring the DMMT can visit https://www.dmed12.org/donate, or contact Adrienne Grant at Sponsorship@dmed12.org.
SCHEDULE
|Thursday, March 7
|Friday, March 8
|Saturday, March 9
|at Arl. Heights
|1:00pm Trinity Valley vs Arlington Heights
|11:30am Trinity Valley vs Temple
|11:00am LD Bell vs Fossil Ridge
|3:30pm Trinity Valley vs Timberview
|2:00pm Timberview vs Arlington Heights
|1:30pm Martin vs Fossil Ridge
|6:00pm Temple vs Arlington Heights
|4:30pm Timberview vs Temple
|7:00pm Lake Ridge vs Arlington Heights
|at Paschal
|1:00pm Duncanville vs Paschal
|11:30am Fossil Ridge vs Paschal
|11:00am Mansfield vs Weatherford
|3:30pm Lake Ridge vs Fossil Ridge
|2:00pm Lake Ridge vs Duncanville
|7:00pm Arlington Heights vs Paschal
|6:00pm Lake Ridge vs Paschal
|4:30pm Fossil Ridge vs Duncanville
|7:00pm Trinity Valley vs Paschal
|at Legacy
|2:00pm Mansfield vs Martin
|12:00pm LD Bell vs Mansfield
|10:00am Duncanville vs Timberview
|4:15pm LD Bell vs Martin
|2:15pm LD Bell vs Legacy
|12:15pm Duncanville vs Legacy
|6:30pm Mansfield vs Legacy
|4:30pm Martin vs Weatherford
|2:30pm Ennis vs Timberview
|7:00pm Martin vs Legacy
|at Summit
|12:00pm Country Day vs LD Bell
|1:00pm Country Day vs Weatherford
|11:00am Ennis vs Temple
|2:15pm Country Day vs Summit
|3:30pm Ennis vs Country Day
|1:30pm Temple vs Summit
|4:30pm Weatherford vs Ennis
|6:00pm Ennis vs Summit
|7:00pm Weatherford vs Summit
