Shelbyville handles Gruver from the start in 2A final, wins first title since 1984

By Brian Gosset

March 09, 2019 03:18 PM

Shelbyville celebrates its first state title since 1984 with a win over Gruver in the 2A final, Saturday March 9, 2019.
Shelbyville celebrates its first state title since 1984 with a win over Gruver in the 2A final, Saturday March 9, 2019. Matthew Smith Southlake Sports Pics
Shelbyville celebrates its first state title since 1984 with a win over Gruver in the 2A final, Saturday March 9, 2019. Matthew Smith Southlake Sports Pics
SAN ANTONIO

Shelbyville led for 30 minutes and dominated Gruver to win the Class 2A state title at the Alamodome on Saturday.

It’s the program’s first championship since 1984.

Gruver (18-5) led 5-2, but the Dragons (39-3) finished the opening period on a 19-2 run. Jay Buckley hit a bucket with 23 seconds left to help Shelbyville take a 21-7 lead into the second quarter.

Buckley scored a game-high 28 points on 11 of 22 shooting. He added 8 rebounds and 4 steals.

The Dragons increased their run to 24-2 following a layup and 3-pointer from Buckley. Jordan Boykins, who scored 19 points, hit a 3 to push their lead to 20 midway through the second quarter.

Shelbyville got up as much as 24 after Buckley hit a jumper in the third as the Dragons led 48-24.

The Dragons shot 49 percent from the floor and went 7 of 11 from behind the arc. Cole Ferguson chipped in 11 points and a game-high 12 rebounds and 5 assists.

Gruver was led by star wide receiver, junior Jalin Conyers, who finished with 21 points and 7 rebounds. He had 33 points and 13 boards in the Greyhounds’ semifinal win over Martin’s Mill on Friday.

