Dallas Madison outlasts Brock to win Class 3A state basketball title

Warren Dunn hit one free throw with 3.6 seconds left and Brock’s last-second shot came up short as the Trojans defeated the Eagles in the 3A state final for the second time in three years, 49-48 on Saturday at the Alamodome.

Tied at 41, Madison (21-15), ranked No. 3 in 3A, scored five-straight to grab a 46-41 lead with 2:56 to play.

Brock’s Bradon Smith’s layup made it 46-43 and Scott Thomas pulled the Eagles within 1 with 1:23 left. Thomas’ bucket in the fast break tied the game at 48 with 17 seconds.

Madison sophomore Jerome Rodgers was named state title game MVP with 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Dallas Madison hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter and grabbed a 19-6 lead after one. Rodgers hit the first to give the Trojans a 5-4 lead at the 7-minute mark. Madison went on a 17-0 run to go up 19-4 after Dyeshun King hit two 3s and Rodgers added his second with 2:15 left in the period.

But No. 1 Brock (34-6) slowed the game down in the second quarter, holding Madison to 1 point midway through the frame. Buckets by Smith and Cooper Allen helped the Eagles get back within single digits and two free throws by Smith cut it to 5 with 2:59 until the break.

The Trojans increased their lead to 31-20 following King’s third 3-pointer with 5:16 in the third quarter.

Trailing 35-24 with 3:14 to go in the period, Brock answered with a 12-0 run. Allen sparked the Eagles with 8-straight including two 3s. Smith and Brayton Chitty hit back-to-back layups in transition to give Brock a 36-35 lead.

Allen led Brock with 14 points and 8 rebounds. Smith added 12.