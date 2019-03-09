High School Sports

Slidell completes magical season, wins first boys basketball state title since 1943

By Brian Gosset

March 09, 2019 10:11 AM

Slidell wins first state basketball title since 1943

The Greyhounds defeated the Jayton Jaybirds 49-36 to win the 1A title on Saturday, March 8, 2019 at the Alamodome.
SAN ANTONIO

Slidell reached the UIL boys basketball state tourney for the first time in 64 years and will go home with a state championship.

The Greyhounds led Jayton for 30 minutes and shot 50 percent from the field to defeat the Jaybirds 49-36 in the Class 1A state title game on Saturday at the Alamodome.

It’s the program’s first since state title since 1943.

Senior Hunter Horner scored a game-high 12 points while senior Ben McCasland and junior Slayton Pruett added 11 and 10. The Greyhounds shot 21 of 42 from the floor while holding Jayton to 11 of 40 (27.5 percent).

Leading 31-27 after three, Slidell (33-8) pulled away by outscoring Jayton 18-9 in the final period.

Pruett grabbed 21 rebounds, one off the all-time 1A state tournament record.

Jayton (26-6), which made state for the first time, was led by Kaden Awe’s 11 points.

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

