Slidell completes magical season, wins first boys basketball state title since 1943

Slidell reached the UIL boys basketball state tourney for the first time in 64 years and will go home with a state championship.

The Greyhounds led Jayton for 30 minutes and shot 50 percent from the field to defeat the Jaybirds 49-36 in the Class 1A state title game on Saturday at the Alamodome.

It’s the program’s first since state title since 1943.

Senior Hunter Horner scored a game-high 12 points while senior Ben McCasland and junior Slayton Pruett added 11 and 10. The Greyhounds shot 21 of 42 from the floor while holding Jayton to 11 of 40 (27.5 percent).

Leading 31-27 after three, Slidell (33-8) pulled away by outscoring Jayton 18-9 in the final period.

Pruett grabbed 21 rebounds, one off the all-time 1A state tournament record.

Jayton (26-6), which made state for the first time, was led by Kaden Awe’s 11 points.