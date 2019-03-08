Duncanville gets the best of North Shore this time, advances to the 6A title game

As soon as Duncanville and North Shore’s Class 6A state semifinal basketball game was confirmed, all people could talk about the past week was North Shore’s Hail Mary game winner to beat the Panthers in the football state title game in December.

It was one of the best finishes in Texas high school football history.

SHARE COPY LINK North Shore did the unthinkable with a walk-off, 45-yard Hail Mary from Dematrius Davis to Carter in the corner of the end zone as time expired to stun Duncanville, 41-36, in front of 42,363 in the Class 6A Division I final at AT&T Stadium.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Duncanville (31-7), the top-ranked team in 6A, got a little bit of revenge back for its football brothers with a 63-56 victory over No. 14 North Shore on Friday at the Alamodome.

The Panthers advance to their first state final since winning it all in 2007 and will play the winner of Cibolo Steele and Klein Forest in the 6A final at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Another win will give the program its first title in 12 years, but also come during the 20th anniversary of its 1999 state title team.

Duncanville controlled most of a low-scoring first half, but North Shore (33-4) finished strong and KJ Smith hit a 3-pointer on the left wing to beat the buzzer. The Mustangs led 26-21 at intermission.

Smith’s layup midway through the third gave the Mustangs a 10-point lead, but the Panthers used a 12-2 run to tie the game at 37 following a Jahmius Ramsey layup at the 1:43 mark.

Micah Peavy, who scored a team-high 18 points, recorded a 3-point play that gave Duncanville the lead for good, 42-41 with 7:14 to play. Peavy added another layup and Ja’Bryant Hill hit back-to-back buckets to help the Panthers reamin in front.

Ramsey, who is signed to play at Texas Tech, scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half.

The story will be updated later Friday with quotes