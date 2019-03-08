Mansfield Timberview must go through hometown San Antonio Wagner for 5A state title

Mansfield Timberview coach Duane Gregory said it best on Monday, “We hope to bring another title for our guys, girls, school and Mansfield community. I’d be tremendously proud of the accomplishment if we can make it two in three years.”

But to bring home its second title in three years, the Wolves (37-2) will have to beat San Antonio Wagner, which handed Timberview its last loss in late December at the Whataburger Tournament.

The Wolves, ranked No. 3 in 5A, beat Manor 79-55 in the 5A state semifinals on Thursday. The final is at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The game can be seen on live stream at NFHS Network.

“I told the guys that our primary focus heading into state was Manor,” Gregory said. “We’re 37-2 and they’ve done a tremendous job and taking things one game at a time and I think that shows a high level of maturity on our guys.”

Timberview shot 55 percent from the floor against Manor. CJ Smith scored a game-high 24 points while Trazarien White (19 points, 10 rebounds) and Rodrigo Soares (13 and 10) recorded double-doubles.

“Part of it is the experience these guys have, but it’s also the schedule this season,” Gregory said. “If it’s not the strongest in the state, it was one of the strongest. We played big-time teams and big-time events all year long. They’ve been on that stage under those lights that’s helped them prepare for this.”

“The experience helps a lot,” said White, who’s signed to play at Air Force. “You can see the other team riled up when they get down, but you can’t do that. You have to stay with your team and keep pushing forward to come out with the win.”

No. 2 Wagner (33-5), which is 11 miles from the Alamodome, knocked off Sulphur Springs on Thursday. The Thunderbirds, who lost in the 6A title game in 2017, beat Timberview 70-68 over two months ago.

“They’re a very physical team that likes to get out in transition and run up and down the court,” Gregory said.

“They rebound hard,” added White, who scored a game-high 24 in the the first meeting.

Both Gregory and White said rebounding will be the key come Saturday. The Wolves outrebounded Manor 46-30.

“We have to be big on the boards. That’s the reason why we lost to Wagner,” White said.

The Wolves are averaging 73 points per game while their defense is allowing 57.

“We shared the ball really well against Manor,” Gregory said. “If we do that in transition and in the half court, we’re hard to guard. We don’t have one guy, we have multiple guys that can play at a high level.”