Hometown Wagner sends Sulphur Springs packing in first state tourney game in 94 years

The last time Sulphur Springs made the boys basketball state tournament, Calvin Coolidge was the President of the United States, and if you’re a history buff, you know that was in the 1920s.

Sulphur Springs’ only other state appearance came in 1925, the fifth-ever, and it involved all schools rather than classifications.

But the Wildcats’ run ended in the 5A state semifinals on Thursday the same way it did nearly a century ago, with a loss, 62-52 to hometown San Antonio Wagner, which is 11 miles east of the Alamodome.

Wagner (33-5), which is ranked No. 2 in 5A, advances to the state final, 3 p.m. on Saturday against No. 3 Mansfield Timberview (37-2). The two played in December at the Whataburger Tournament.

The Thunderbirds got out to a 16-6 lead after a Jalen Jackson bucket with 2:26 left in the opening period and went up 19-6 on the ensuing possession off a Isaiah Kennedy 3-pointer.

Ja’Sean Jackson drained another Wagner three to beat the first-half buzzer to send the Thunderbirds into intermission with a 30-20 advantage. Holding onto a comfortable lead throughout the second half, Wagner led 53-42 with 2:41 to play after a fast-break layup by Demarcus Hendricks. The No. 4 Wildcats (29-9) only got as close as eight the rest of the way.

Keaston Willis led Sulphur Springs with a game-high 23 points and hit all 11 attempts at the charity stripe. Sadaidriene Hall added 20. Wagner was led by Journee Phillips’ 19 and Jalen Jackson’s 18.

The Thunderbirds are at state for the fourth time. They reached the Class 6A title game in 2017, but lost to Cypress Falls.