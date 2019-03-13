Where you at H-Town? DFW dominates boys basketball season with 5 state titles

Dallas-Fort Worth has been a hot bed for high school basketball for many years. The discussion, when it comes to state tournaments, always seems to be, ‘But are they better than Houston?’

After this season’s boys basketball state tourney, DFW blows that discussion out of the water.

DFW took home five state titles out of the six classifications during state this past weekend at the Alamodome in San Antonio: Duncanville (6A), Mansfield Timberview (5A), Oak Cliff Faith Family (4A), Dallas Madison (3A) and Slidell (1A).

“I always tell people, you can place a pin in the middle of our court at Timberview and draw about a 20- or 25-mile radius and the area is just rich in talent and tradition and competition,” Timberview coach Duane Gregory said.

Duncanville defeated Houston North Shore and Klein Forest for its fourth title and first since 2007 while Faith Family won its first after beating Houston Yates and Liberty Hill. Dallas Madison beat San Antonio Cole and Brock to win its fourth overall championship and Slidell, which is 25 miles northwest of Denton, won its first since 1943.

Timberview (38-2) beat Manor and San Antonio Wagner for its second title in three years.

“For these guys to do what they did this year with the schedule we played, I couldn’t be any more proud or thrilled for them, it’s amazing,” Gregory said.

DFW only won two titles in 2018 with Allen and Lipan, but brought home four in 2017 (Timberview, Lipan, Madison, Muenster). Including this season, DFW has won 43.3 percent of the titles in the past 10 years (26 of 60).

It won at least three titles five times in the past eight seasons, but this year’s group is the first time DFW has taken the top four classifications since 2008 when it was North Crowley, South Oak Cliff, Kennedale and Ponder.