TCU’s Patterson mum on status of QBs Max Duggan, Mike Collins

TCU coach Gary Patterson didn’t say much about the status of quarterbacks Max Duggan and Mike Collins on Monday.

Duggan and Collins were both injured on the final offensive series of TCU’s 34-27 loss at Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Asked if he had an update on the Big 12 football coaches teleconference, Patterson said: “Not at this moment.”

Patterson said he’s hopeful Duggan and Collins will be able to practice this week, although added: “We’ll know more tomorrow probably.”

Duggan appeared to injure the middle finger of his right (throwing) hand. On a second-down passing play that fell incomplete, Duggan’s finger appeared to get tangled up as OSU’s Trace Ford applied pressure.

Duggan tried to play through the injury, but removed himself from the game. This is not the first hand injury Duggan has dealt with.

He missed a few weeks during his junior year in high school back in 2017 with extensive ligament damage to his right thumb.

But Patterson refused to rule Duggan out, calling him a “gutsy kid.”

Duggan displayed that in the Oklahoma State game. After the initial injury, Duggan left for just one snap before returning.

Duggan picked up a first down on a fourth-and-1 from the 50 with a 2-yard run but then threw two incomplete passes and removed himself from the game.

Asked about Duggan’s performance in Stillwater, Patterson said: “He’s going to be a gutsy kid. He’s going to try to will himself into the whole thing.”

Collins, meanwhile, took a hard shot on the Frogs’ final offensive play — a 2-yard loss on a sack — and was in the training room afterward.

If Duggan and Collins are unable to play, TCU will likely turn to fifth-year senior Alex Delton. The Kansas State transfer opened the season as the starting quarterback, but lost the job to Duggan after two games.

TCU still found ways to get Delton involved the next four games, but he hasn’t played the past two games.

For the season, Delton is 27-of-50 passing for 318 yards with one interception and no touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 100 yards on 17 carries.

Duggan, meanwhile, is 120-of-208 passing for 1,405 yards with 12 TDs and four interceptions. He’s also led the team in rushing the past three weeks and has 319 yards rushing on the season.

Collins is 3-of-5 passing for 49 yards in two games this season.

Duggan, Delton and Collins are the only quarterbacks to see action this season. Redshirt freshman Matthew Downing is also listed on the depth chart.

Justin Rogers, a highly-touted quarterback coming out of high school, announced his intentions to transfer from the program last week.

Ohio State transfer Matthew Baldwin obtained an immediate eligibility waiver earlier this season, and could be a candidate too. Baldwin has been working his way back from a knee injury, but got the full-go clearance on Sunday.

“He started throwing yesterday,” Patterson said, “But that was the first time he’d been able to do that.”

Kickoff for the TCU-Baylor game has been set for 11 a.m. on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.