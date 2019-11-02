Here’s why TCU’s Jeff Gladney saw his starting streak end at Oklahoma State

TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney had started 29 consecutive games and all signs pointed to it reaching No. 30 in TCU’s 34-27 loss at Oklahoma State on Saturday.

But Gladney oddly wasn’t with the first-team defense when it took the field for the first play of the game. Instead, freshman Kee’yon Stewart got the start.

Why?

Gladney had a uniform issue with officials deeming his undershirt being too long. That ended up preventing Gladney from making the start. He entered the game on the second defensive snap and played the rest of the way.

Gladney wasn’t the only player dealing with a uniform issue. Coach Gary Patterson said senior defensive back Keenan Reed had to exit the game at one point for the same reason.

“Their jerseys were out,” Patterson said. “Their undershirt. I saw a lot of undershirts out, just so you understand, and only saw two of our guys have to come out.”

At the end of the day, Gladney’s consecutive starts streak ends at 29. He has a team-leading 39 overall starts in his career.

TCU junior defensive tackle Corey Bethley is now the program’s leader in consecutive starts with 21.

TCU (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) faces Baylor next Saturday in Fort Worth. Kickoff will be at either 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.