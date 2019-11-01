TCU football lands big-time commitment from 4-star defensive tackle

TCU football landed a big-time commitment for its 2020 recruiting class on Friday.

Defensive tackle Jaquaze Sorrells announced on Twitter his intentions to join the Frogs. Sorrells was a four-star defensive tackle in the 2019 class and originally committed to South Carolina.

But Sorrells failed to qualify academically and is now headed to TCU. Since he never enrolled at USC, Sorrells will have five years to complete his four years of eligibility.

“With my not being able to attend school until January, I have sat back and analyzed a lot of things that are best for my future and what it is that I want to pursue,” Sorrells wrote in his Twitter post. “This is harder than going through the recruiting process for the first time around only because I made Columbia my home at heart.

“But at the end of the day, it’s all business and I have to handle mine the way I need to and the best way I feel.”

Sorrells, a native of Orlando, Florida, is expected to arrive at TCU in January. He’ll join a program where he could make an immediate impact at defensive tackle.

TCU’s Ross Blacklock has NFL potential and could leave school early. The program has also seen freshman defensive tackle Karter Johnson leave the team of late, although it’s unclear if Johnson may return at some point.

Sorrells was ranked as the No. 14 defensive tackle in the 2019 class by 247Sports.

“Sorrells was one of the most highly-touted defensive tackles in the 2019 class,” said Jeremy Clark, recruiting expert and publisher of Horned Frog Blitz. “He’s a great run stopper. For TCU, when you have a guy like Ross Blacklock who could go to the NFL Draft, you have to replace that.

“Now TCU has to hold on to him since everybody knows he’s eligible.”

Sorrells will join former LSU commit James Sylvester. as incoming defensive tackles for TCU. The Frogs have also secured a commitment from Newton defensive end James Sylvester.