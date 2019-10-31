TCU QB Justin Rogers, former 4-star recruit, will transfer from program, sources confirm

TCU’s highest-rated recruit of the Gary Patterson era is leaving the program.

Quarterback Justin Rogers has informed the coaching staff of his intentions to transfer, sources confirmed Thursday night.

The news was first reported by Horned Frog Blitz publisher Jeremy Clark.

Rogers has fallen down the depth chart as he continues to work his way back from a severe knee injury he sustained during his senior year in high school in 2017.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Rogers was not on the traveling squad for road games at Iowa State and Kansas State earlier this month, and Patterson said earlier this week that Rogers is not quite ready for game action yet.

Rogers joined TCU as Patterson’s highest-rated recruit out of Parkway High School in Bossier City, Louisiana. He was rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, ranked as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the country.

But Rogers continues to work his way back from the injury, including a drop-foot condition. He played in one series during last year’s Cheez-It Bowl, completing a pass to Sewo Olonilua.

TCU, meanwhile, has bolstered its quarterback room. True freshman Max Duggan has become the No. 1 option this season and likely beyond. The Frogs also have junior Mike Collins on the roster, as well as Ohio State transfer and redshirt freshman Matthew Baldwin.

At the end of the day, Rogers faced an uphill battle to see game action. It’s unknown what schools he may consider as his next destination.

Rogers had several offers coming out of high school, choosing TCU over schools such as LSU, Arkansas, Baylor, Texas, Georgia, Missouri, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

TCU travels to Oklahoma State on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.