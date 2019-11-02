TCU can’t slow down Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State in 34-27 loss

Oklahoma State wide receiver Dillon Stoner (17) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney (12) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard proved to be the difference on Saturday.

The nation’s leader rusher delivered when it mattered most with two long touchdown runs, lifting the Cowboys to a 34-27 victory over TCU at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Hubbard finished the game with 223 yards on 20 carries. He’s the first opposing running back to have a 200-yard game against TCU in the Gary Patterson era.

The most rushing yards previously given up by a Patterson defense was 188, the last coming by Oklahoma’s Samaje Perine on Nov. 21, 2015.

Hubbard delivered his first blow with a 92-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, breaking a 17-17 tie. The Cowboys never trailed after that.

Hubbard used his inside burst to get through the initial line and outran every TCU defender en route to the end zone.

That 92-yard run is the longest running play given up in the Patterson era and the fourth-longest by an opponent in program history. Texas’ Chris Gilbert holds the record with a 96-yard TD run in 1967; Texas A&M’s Greg Hill had a 95-yard run in 1993; and Rice’s King Hill had a 93-yard run in 1957.

Hubbard wasn’t done, though. He added a 62-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to put Oklahoma State up 31-17 with 9:48 left. That came on the heels of the third interception thrown by TCU true freshman quarterback Max Duggan.

TCU stayed within striking distance. Duggan and the Frogs had a 75-yard TD drive to pull to within 31-24, and they had a chance for a game-tying drive but went 3-and-out.

Oklahoma State then sealed the game with a field goal drive.

TCU made it a one possession with a field goal with 22 seconds left, but Oklahoma State recovered the ensuing onside kick.

TCU seemingly had the momentum after closing the first half on a 14-0 run to tie it at 17-17, and driving in Oklahoma State territory to start the second half.

But that momentum abruptly ended on a fumble by John Stephens Jr. and eventually Hubbard took over the game.

Duggan finished the game 21 of 39 passing for 258 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. He also led the team with 84 yards rushing.

Duggan exited on the final drive with an apparent hand injury, as junior Mike Collins came in relief.

TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor posted his first 100-yard game of the season with seven catches for 128 yards.

TCU falls to 4-4 on the season and 2-3 in Big 12 play. TCU will host Baylor (8-0) next Saturday. Kickoff will either be at 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.