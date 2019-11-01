Five things to watch: TCU at Oklahoma State football

TCU football won the last time it played at Oklahoma State in 2017 and returns this season feeling good about itself.

The Frogs had a big-time victory over Texas last Saturday, as seemingly everything came together. Here’s how TCU (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) can keep its winning ways alive and well.

1. More takeaways

TCU had four interceptions against Texas, turning those into 13 points. The Frogs had generated zero takeaways in its first three conference games. Everybody understands the importance of winning the turnover battle and TCU must do so again in Stillwater.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Oklahoma State ranks last in turnover margin among Big 12 teams at minus-7. The Cowboys have thrown 10 interceptions and fumbled it away seven times this season.

2. Fast start

Slow starts continue to plague TCU. The Frogs have played from behind in the last three games, overcoming an early deficit just once in that stretch (Texas).

True freshman quarterback Max Duggan seems to get settled in as the game progresses, but he and the offense have to find a rhythm earlier.

3. Establishing the run

Duggan had almost as many rushing yards (72) as Sewo Olonilua (48) and Darius Anderson (27) combined against Texas. On one hand, that’s a positive to see Duggan using his legs effectively. But Olonilua and Anderson are NFL prospects and TCU has to use them to set a physical tone early.

The Cowboys have been a mediocre run defense so far, as opponents are averaging 163 yards per game on the ground.

4. Stopping the run

TCU has the Big 12’s top-ranked rushing defense, but that will be put to the test by Oklahoma State and the nation’s leading rusher Chuba Hubbard. The Frogs can’t let Hubbard go off as he’s been prone to do with three 200-yard games.

So far, TCU has allowed just one 100-yard rusher this season — Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (102 yards on 12 carries).

5. Playing time matters

Coach Gary Patterson expects senior cornerback Julius Lewis and sophomore linebacker La’Kendrick Van Zandt to return to the field this weekend. That will bring more speed to the defense, which is key in slowing down Oklahoma State’s offensive playmakers.

What remains to be seen is how Patterson handles the punting situation. Australian Jordy Sandy has struggled in his first season, as Dillon Jones came in relief during the Texas game.

But Patterson isn’t ready to give up on Sandy, saying: “He’s just been in a rut. He punted better early in the year. He’s done well inside the red zone. I think he just needs to quit trying so hard, to be honest with you.”