Beer sales coming to Schollmaier Arena for TCU basketball games

TCU is going all-in on beer sales.

Athletic director Jeremiah Donati announced that the school will begin selling beer at Schollmaier Arena for men’s and women’s home basketball games this season.

UPDATE️Starting this season we will now provide beer for sale in Schollmaier Arena during men’s and women’s basketball games. As always, please enjoy responsibly️ #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/SWwF0OUHP0 — Jeremiah Donati (@JDonati_TCU) October 30, 2019

The school started selling beer at football games this fall after it did so successfully at baseball games during the 2017 season.

TCU is trying to enhance its game-day atmosphere across all sports, and beer sales have ranked among the top changes fans would like to see.

The TCU women’s basketball team opens the season next Tuesday (Nov. 5) against Robert Morris. Tip off is set for noon at Schollmaier Arena.

The men’s team will open the season two days later on Nov. 7 against Southwestern University.

Ticket information is available through TCU’s ticket office.