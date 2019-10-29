TCU’s AD encouraged, but cautious, with NCAA’s decision to let athletes profit

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati is proceeding with caution when it comes to the NCAA’s decision to allow student athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness.

“Today’s announcement from the NCAA Board of Governors detailing the progress with regards to student-athletes being able to profit from their name, image and likeness while affirming the collegiate model is encouraging,” Donati said. “However, a lot of work still remains to resolve the plethora of issues necessary to ensure a fair and uniform system can be created and implemented for our student-athletes and the member institutions.”

The NCAA took a step toward letting college athletes receive money from their name, image and likeness on Tuesday.

The NCAA’s top policy-making group voted unanimously to allow the changes in “a manner consistent with the collegiate model.”

The board asked the three separate divisions of college sports to immediately begin updating bylaws and policies in a way that maintains a distinction between college and professional sports. Each division should implement the new rules by January 2021.

“We must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes,” said Michael V. Drake, chair of the board and president of The Ohio State University in a statement.

“Additional flexibility in this area can and must continue to support college sports as a part of higher education. This modernization for the future is a natural extension of the numerous steps NCAA members have taken in recent years to improve support for student-athletes, including full cost of attendance and guaranteed scholarships.”

The following guidelines are to be included, the NCAA said in its release:

▪ Assure student-athletes are treated similarly to non-athlete students unless a compelling reason exists to differentiate.

▪ Maintain the priorities of education and the collegiate experience to provide opportunities for student-athlete success.

▪ Ensure rules are transparent, focused and enforceable and facilitate fair and balanced competition.

▪ Make clear the distinction between collegiate and professional opportunities.

▪ Make clear that compensation for athletics performance or participation is impermissible.

▪ Reaffirm that student-athletes are students first and not employees of the university.

▪ Enhance principles of diversity, inclusion and gender equity.

▪ Protect the recruiting environment and prohibit inducements to select, remain at, or transfer to a specific institution.