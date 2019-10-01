TCU’s Patterson on Fair Pay to Play Act: Amateur athletics go away if bidding wars start

SHARE COPY LINK

TCU coach Gary Patterson has reservations about California’s new Fair Pay to Play Act and the potential ramifications to college athletics.

Starting in January 2023, student athletes at California-based colleges will be able to earn compensation for their name, image and likeness through endorsements and other avenues of that nature.

“You guys know how I feel about all that stuff,” Patterson said at his weekly media luncheon on Tuesday. “Somewhere the kids have to have a process. It’s the rest of your life. A lot of people have turned out really good because of the way it’s been. We give kids a lot. We give kids a lot right now with the cost of attendance and everything else.

“Have to be careful — it turns into a bidding war, then it’s not amateur athletics anymore. They’ll say they can handle it, but I would tell you even with the cost of attendance and everything else, they’re not handling the amount of money that they’re getting now.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A few years ago colleges were allowed to give the “full cost of attendance” within athletic scholarships, meaning student athletes receive a stipend each year. It’s usually in the $2,000 to $5,000 range.

Patterson went on to point out TCU’s nutrition center in the weight room, the meals provided to student athletes and everything else that goes along with being on the Frogs’ football team. And, of course, tuition and room and board expenses.

“Pretty soon, somebody’s going to say, ‘Well, you should get taxed on it,” Patterson said of the benefits players receive from the universities.

Patterson continued his answer by saying: “Have they figured out how they’ll do the likeness, how they’ll get taxed on it? Cause to me, it’s got to come from an outside source. So how do they get taxed on it? How many 18 to 22 years old know how to do their taxes so they don’t do the wrong things when it comes to that kind of stuff?

“Cause then when you start doing that, now you bring more third-party people into the mix. Here, let me help you manage your money and your likeness and your -- and then pretty soon, we already have a problem with it, pretty soon you don’t have ballplayers.”

Patterson’s concerns fall in line with other college athletics administrators. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby feels the new law “undermines” the college sports model.

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati has expressed concerns over the new law, too, and acknowledged there are looming decisions for future football home-and-home series with California-based schools such as Stanford in 2024 and 2027.

From a players’ perspective, TCU wide receiver TreVontae Hights and offensive lineman David Bolisomi didn’t have strong opinions on the matter. Each are seniors and are taking a wait-and-see approach to how it might impact future college athletes.

Asked if he was excited future players could earn endorsement compensation, Hights said: “Anytime you’re talking about money, it’s something that’s a good thing. But I don’t have enough knowledge on the situation. I did hear about it. I don’t have enough knowledge to speak on it to be honest. But, I mean, power to them.”

Added Bolisomi: “That is a very good question. The bill takes effect in three years. I want to see how the NCAA is going to answer to it. I have no idea. Time is going to tell … time is going to be the answer whether that’s a good bill or not.”