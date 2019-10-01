Fort Worth Paschal product Dylan Thomas emerging as dependable go-to receiver for TCU

TCU WR Dylan Thomas happy with offense in rout of KU TCU wide receiver Dylan Thomas caught a touchdown and had 44 yards receiving. Thomas is pleased with the start to Big 12 play. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU wide receiver Dylan Thomas caught a touchdown and had 44 yards receiving. Thomas is pleased with the start to Big 12 play.

TCU wide receiver Dylan Thomas had a tough 2018.

He played in just one game, flashing his potential with two catches for 49 yards against Ohio State, before sustaining a season-ending injury. But Thomas made the most of his time away from the game.

“It honestly made me stronger mentally and made me a better leader to the group being one of the older guys now,” said Thomas, the Fort Worth Paschal product.

“Just a better leader to the group, not taking myself away from the program, still being around and helping the young guys basically learn plays, learn how to line up faster and just make everything go smooth.”

Now Thomas is healthy and looking to make a greater impact on the field. He’s taking steps toward establishing himself as a go-to target early on this season.

Thomas had four catches for 70 yards against SMU two weeks ago. He had another solid showing with three catches for 44 yards and a touchdown in TCU’s 51-14 victory over Kansas to open Big 12 play last Saturday.

For the season, Thomas ranks second on the team in receiving yards (121) and receptions (8). With opposing defenses paying so much attention to Jalen Reagor these days, Thomas has emerged as a budding No. 2 option for the Frogs.

He’s also stepped up at a time when TCU has four wide receivers sidelined with injuries (Taye Barber, Mikel Barkley, TreVontae Hights and Al’Dontre Davis).

“Honestly I feel like we have a lot of guys who can fill in that [No. 2] role,” Thomas said. “It’s just a matter of us getting those people the ball. Really with a lot of eyes being on Reagor, it gives everyone else a chance to step up and be even that much better of a player.”

There have been signs of Thomas developing into that kind of player since he stepped on campus before the 2016 season. He played in six games as a true freshman, and had a bigger role as a sophomore in 2017.

Thomas played in all 14 games, including a start against SMU, finishing the season with 59 yards receiving and a TD.

Last season saw him make key catches early against Ohio State before the season-ending injury resulted in a redshirt season.

Now he’s becoming a bigger part of an offense that is riding high following an impressive day against KU. TCU scored a touchdown on its opening offensive drive for the first time this season courtesy of Thomas.

Thomas hauled in a 26-yard pass in the corner of the end zone, out-jumping Kansas safeties Mike Lee and Bryce Torneden for the ball.

“Any chance you get, you have to capitalize,” Thomas said. “And if anything turn into a DB and swipe the ball down.”

Thomas wasn’t the only offensive player to shine on the day. As a unit, TCU had 625 yards of total offense, the most in a game since the 2016 season.

That should bode well as TCU heads to Iowa State on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. in Ames, Iowa.

“It gives us a ton of confidence,” Thomas said. “We’ve always known what we were capable of, so being able to start the game fast, get going early, that was a lot of help to the offense.”