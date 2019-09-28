TCU football gets back on track, whipping Kansas 51-14 to open Big 12 play

TCU’s Julius Lewis previews KU game TCU cornerback Julius Lewis is hopeful to play Saturday against Kansas. He talked about the upcoming matchup this week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU cornerback Julius Lewis is hopeful to play Saturday against Kansas. He talked about the upcoming matchup this week.

TCU didn’t take long to get back on track.

The Frogs opened Big 12 play in dominant fashion, whipping Kansas 51-14 on Saturday afternoon at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

TCU (3-1) looked like a different team coming off a disappointing loss to SMU last weekend, jumping out to a 38-0 lead in the first half.

Quarterback Max Duggan got off to a fast start, completing 5-of-6 passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. This is the same guy who completed just 1-of-10 passes for 22 yards in his starting debut against SMU.

And Duggan wasn’t even TCU’s leading passer in the opening half. Fifth-year senior Alex Delton came off the bench with the Frogs leading 28-0 midway through the second quarter.

Delton led a TD and field goal drive, completing 7-of-9 passes for 115 yards in the first half.

Duggan and Delton each saw action in the second half, and junior Mike Collins even got QB snaps late in the fourth quarter. Duggan finished the game 8-of-11 for 100 yards with two TDs, while Delton was 10-of-15 for 186 yards.

TCU controlled the game from the start.

Saturday saw TCU score a touchdown on its opening offensive drive for the first time this season. Duggan connected with junior Dylan Thomas on a 26-yard TD, capping a five-play 59-yard drive.

TCU found the end zone on its next drive, scoring on a 7-yard pass from Duggan to Pro Wells. That ended a 17-play, 72-yard drive that consumed 8:08 off the clock, TCU’s longest drive of the season in terms of plays and possession.

The Frogs extended their lead to 21-0 on a 73-yard punt return by Jalen Reagor. He muffed the punt, but recovered it quickly. He then made a couple moves and sprinted untouched to the end zone.

TCU scored two more TDs in the first half on runs by Darius Anderson (11 yards) and Sewo Olonilua (6 yards), and added a late field goal drive. The Frogs had 351 yards of total offense and were 10-for-10 on third down in the first half.

TCU’s offense put it in cruise control in the second half. The Frogs added two TDs in the fourth quarter. Freshman Daimarqua Foster scored on an 8-yard run, and Collins had a TD run at the buzzer.

Anderson finished with 115 yards rushing on 18 carries, his third consecutive 100-yard game. He’s the first TCU player with three consecutive 100-yard games since Lonta Hobbs in 2002. TCU’s leading receiver was Thomas with 44 yards on three receptions.

As well as the offense played, TCU’s defense pitched a shutout in the first half. The Jayhawks had just 49 yards of total offense at half, going 0-for-6 on third down.

TCU couldn’t keep the shutout in tact, though, as KU scored a pair of TDs in the fourth quarter.