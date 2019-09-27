He played tight end in high school, then gained 35 pounds to become TCU’s starting center

TCU’s Coy McMillon has gone from tight end to center TCU center Coy McMillon played tight end during his high school years at Abilene. Now he's the Frogs' starting center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU center Coy McMillon played tight end during his high school years at Abilene. Now he's the Frogs' starting center.

Football is all Coy McMillon has ever really known.

His grandpa Donald McMillon and his twin brother Ronald played at TCU in the 1960s. His father Matt played at Abilene Christian in the late 1980s, early 1990s. His uncle Mark played at Baylor in the late ‘80s, early ‘90s. And his older brother Jake recently finished his playing days at Texas.

“Ever since I can remember we played football in the front yard,” Coy said. “I remember I used to get scabs all over my legs from the pecan shells in the front yard and stuff like that. I’d say football has always been a part of my life.”

The sport remains a significant part of his life. McMillon has transformed himself from a 260-pound tight end coming out of Abilene High into a 295-pound starting center for TCU.

McMillon has already established himself as one of the offensive leaders early on this season. He’ll be counted on to continue setting the tone for TCU as it opens Big 12 play against Kansas on Saturday.

This is a football-first guy who received the highest compliment coach Gary Patterson could give a player earlier this week.

“If you had 100 Coy McMillon’s, we wouldn’t have talked as long as we have already about all the above,” Patterson said, referring to questions about TCU’s disappointing loss to SMU.

“I’d be a lot happier sitting where I am right now.”

At least Patterson has one McMillon. Coy played in all 13 games as a redshirt freshman last season and is now the starting center as a sophomore.

There’s no question about his love and desire to play the game. Patterson recalled the final fall scrimmage when the team had to force Coy off the field.

“We told him he’s not going and we look out and he’s doing the middle drill,” Patterson said.

That’s been Coy’s mindset since the day he stepped on the football field. It’s something that runs in the family.

Coy feels honored to be part of a legacy at TCU. He’s doing the family namesake well by winning a starting job this season, and helping pave the way for a rushing attack that averaged 260.7 yards a game in non-conference play.

“Coy’s always been driven to do well,” said his father Matt. “That’s hopefully the product of how he was raised and how I was raised. Our faith calls us to do the best you can whether it’s washing dishes or playing football. You want to do your very best.

“Coy loves to play football. That’s one thing you need — you have to love to play it to play it these days at a D-1 level.”

It’s been quite the journey for Coy, going from tight end to center. This is a similar transition TCU had success with in the 1990s, moving Ryan Tucker to the offensive line. Tucker went on to have a 13-year NFL career.

Coy knew he projected as an offensive lineman during the recruiting process, although didn’t know which position along the line would suit him best.

His brother Jake played guard at Texas, and his uncle Mark was an offensive lineman at Baylor. But his dad was a defensive end, as was his grandpa’s twin brother Ronald. His grandpa Donald was a running back before an ACL injury ended his playing days.

“I don’t know if I’d say I thought about being center,” Coy said. “I figured I’d be an offensive lineman. I’m really thankful for the opportunity for sure.”

Added Matt: “We always knew he would end up on the offensive line with his frame and ability to put on weight. Coy embraced that and was happy to move over.”

Coy credited TCU’s strength and conditioning coach Don Sommer for helping him make the transition, saying adding 35 pounds since high school hasn’t been too difficult.

Coy smiled and joked: “I guess I can’t run as fast and in a straight line as I used to. Other than that, I can’t tell much difference.”

Coy went on to praise TCU’s offensive line coach Chris Thomsen, who is regarded as one of the top in the country. And senior veterans such as right tackle Lucas Niang and left guard Cordel Iwuagwu have aided in the process.

At the end of the day, though, it all comes down to one thing.

“I just love playing football,” Coy said.