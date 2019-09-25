How TCU plans to approach the QB situation going into Big 12 play

Here are TCU’s five quarterbacks TCU football currently has five quarterbacks on it's roster. Here are their stats and playing history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU football currently has five quarterbacks on it's roster. Here are their stats and playing history.

Max Duggan finished stronger than he started in TCU’s 41-38 loss to SMU on Saturday.

Coach Gary Patterson wasn’t pleased with the loss, but liked what he saw from the true freshman as the game developed.

“I thought the last two drives that Max got better,” Patterson said during his media luncheon on Tuesday. “Like everybody does, the less thinking you do, usually the better you do things.”

The two drives Patterson is referring to is 69- and 77-yard TD drives that Duggan orchestrated in a hurry-up offense during the fourth quarter. The Frogs trailed 38-24 early in the fourth quarter, but had the ball for a potential game-winning drive in the final minute.

So Duggan is expected to start against Kansas on Saturday to open Big 12 play. However, Patterson mentioned junior Mike Collins as an option to come in relief should Duggan struggle.

Collins is fully healthy after sustaining a bone bruise in his foot during fall camp that cost him an opportunity to compete for the starting job with Duggan and fifth-year senior Alex Delton.

“Mike’s gotten himself healthy finally,” Patterson said. “He understands the offense. He’s a guy that played last year.”

Patterson said the coaching staff considered replacing Duggan with Collins in the SMU game, but decided against it.

“There’s a lot of things you take into effect if you bring a guy in that situation that has not already played and was not part of your 1-2 punch up to that point and how that emotionally affects your freshman quarterback,” Patterson said. “Let’s go down the list of all the things that are good and bad that go along with that decision.”

Going forward, though, Collins is firmly in the mix to get QB snaps.

Collins started four games last season, including posting TCU’s season-high in passing yards at Kansas. He went 22-of-33 passing for 351 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Frogs’ 27-26 loss in Lawrence.

Collins also rushed for two TDs in the KU game.

That production didn’t carry over into his next three starts, and Collins’ season was cut short by a season-ending injury in the Baylor game.

But Collins would provide more of a pro-style quarterback if TCU deems that suits this year’s offense best. The Frogs have been able to establish the running game early on this season.

“Even with [Grayson Muehlstein last year], we ran the football and play-action pass and did things and won four out of our last five ballgames,” Patterson said. “It doesn’t matter what we want to do. You’ve got to do what they can do. If that’s what we’re good at, then give yourself an opportunity to do so. The upcoming weeks will let us know how that all turns out I’m sure.”

In other words, TCU is still figuring out what QB gives it the best chance to win. For now, Duggan remains the No. 1 option but there’s other viable options such as Collins.

In his starting debut against SMU, Duggan went 1-of-10 passing for 22 yards in the first half before settling in with three touchdown passes in the second half. Duggan finished 16-of-36 passing for 188 yards, and still has yet to throw an interception.

On the 69-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter, Duggan was a perfect 5-of-5 as TCU scored on a 5-yard pass from Duggan to Sewo Olonilua. Then, on the 77-yard TD drive, he went 4-of-8 and rushed for 22 yards. He delivered when it mattered most, connecting with tight end Pro Wells for a 13-yard TD on a third-and-10 from the SMU 13.

There’s no question Duggan has the support of his teammates.

“Max is confident in himself, and the rest of the team is confident in him,” sophomore center Coy McMillon said. “We’re confident in all of our quarterbacks for sure.”

Added senior cornerback Julius Lewis: “He’s definitely taken charge, he’s getting better every week. He came in the spring and just jumped right into it, and it’s showing now.”