TCU to start true freshman Max Duggan today at quarterback

TCU is making a quarterback change.

True freshman Max Duggan will get the start today against SMU at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Duggan will start in place of fifth-year senior Alex Delton. The news isn’t too surprising as coach Gary Patterson hinted at a change all week.

Duggan has been the quarterback on the majority of TCU’s scoring drives, including when its scored all seven touchdowns this season. He’s 23-of-41 passing for 235 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s also rushed for a TD.

Delton, meanwhile, was 11-of-28 passing for 124 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

TCU (2-0) has won 11 of the last 12 games against SMU (3-0). Patterson owns a 15-2 career record against SMU.