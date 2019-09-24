TCU football vs. Kansas Jayhawks: Kickoff time, TV, line, prediction

TCU’s Garret Wallow on losing to crosstown rival SMU TCU linebacker Garret Wallow had a career-high 19 tackles. But the Frogs lost to crosstown rival SMU on Saturday afternoon for the first time since 2011. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU linebacker Garret Wallow had a career-high 19 tackles. But the Frogs lost to crosstown rival SMU on Saturday afternoon for the first time since 2011.

TCU is coming off a disappointing loss to crosstown rival SMU. The Frogs hadn’t lost to the Mustangs since 2011, and Gary Patterson now has a 15-3 lifetime record against them.

The good news? TCU had double-digit winning seasons in the years it lost to SMU under Patterson (2005 and 2011). Time will tell whether that holds true this season.

The Frogs open Big 12 play against Kansas on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know going into it:

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth

TV: FS1 (Brian Custer, Robert Smith)

Radio: WBAP 820 AM, KTCU 88.7 FM, Sirius 134, XM 200 (Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine)

Spanish Radio: KFZO 99.1 FM (Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos)

The line: TCU by 16 1/2 (over/under 48 1/2)

ATTENDING THE GAME

Tickets: Available starting at $45 ($20 for groups of 20 or more). May be purchased on school’s website or at the Parrish Family Athletics Ticket Office in Schollmaier Arena beginning at 8 a.m. through halftime on Saturday.

Gates: Open at 9 a.m. with concession stands offering “happy hour” prices including $5 beers. Fans entering the east side of the stadium are encouraged to arrive early to avoid long lines at the gates.

Parking: Lots open five hours before kickoff (6 a.m.). Free parking lots (that don’t allow tailgating) are located at Doxology Bible Church (4805 Arborlawn Drive, 929 spots) and Travis Avenue Baptist Church (800 W Berry Street, 450 spots) with shuttle service beginning three hours prior to kickoff.

Ride share (Uber, Lyft, etc): Pick up and drop off is at University Baptist Church at the corner of Wabash Avenue and McPherson Avenue, northeast of the stadium.

Taxis are allowed to pick up and drop off at the corner of Stadium Drive and Bellaire Drive North, southeast of the stadium.

Frog Alley: Has moved because of the east-side stadium construction. It’s now in front of Schollmaier Arena.

Frog Alley is open three hours before kickoff (8 a.m.) with the team arriving for the “Frog Walk” 2.5 hours before (8:30 a.m.). The marching band will perform one hour before kickoff (10 a.m.).

DID YOU KNOW?

TCU lost to Kansas for the first time since joining the Big 12 last season. ... Patterson is 6-1 all-time against KU. ... Patterson and KU coach Les Miles have faced each other once in their careers. Miles’ LSU team defeated TCU 37-27 to open the 2013 season at AT&T Stadium. ... TCU is averaging 37 points a game, while KU is averaging 25.8. ... A pair of Arlington products are contributors for the Jayhawks. Linebacker Kyron Johnson (Arlington Lamar) and offensive lineman Clyde McCauley III (Arlington Bowie) have seen significant snaps early on this season.

PREDICTION

TCU had a frustrating loss to SMU last week, and Kansas last season. The Frogs will be ready for this one and bring better energy. TCU 34, KU 20.