‘Everything’s good here.’ TCU’s Patterson downplays possible rift with co-OC Sonny Cumbie

TCU coach Gary Patterson downplayed the notion that he and co-offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie are at odds early on this season.

Patterson repeatedly mentioned during Monday’s Big 12 football coaches teleconference that he should have given more credit to the offense following TCU’s 41-38 loss to SMU on Saturday.

Asked about the quarterback play and Max Duggan, Patterson gave a brief answer before making it a point to say: “To be honest with you, I really should’ve been a lot better giving my offense some more credit.”

Patterson was later asked about his decision to make Cumbie available to reporters following Saturday’s game, something he’d never done before in his tenure. Patterson felt it would be beneficial for Cumbie.

Patterson refuted the notion by several long-time observers of his program that opined Patterson was blatantly singling out Cumbie.

“It was something that all young coaches that want to be head coaches need to do,” Patterson said. “I hear that it was about play calling. It had nothing to do with play calling. Everybody needs to learn what it’s like to stand in front of you guys and do all of it, and just tell the truth. There’s no hidden meaning in all of that.

“Everything’s good here. A great guy, been with us for five years.”

Cumbie joined Patterson’s staff in 2014 as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He took over play-calling duties in 2017.

Patterson does not plan to make this the new norm, saying Cumbie wouldn’t be available for media following games the rest of the way.

But Saturday wasn’t the first time Patterson made his stance known when it came to the offensive side of the ball this season.

Patterson said during fall camp that he’d have “more say” when it came to quarterback decisions, and said after the season-opening victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff that he’d get involved in depth chart decisions following a disappointing day by the wide receivers.

Patterson seemingly backtracked on his offensive involvement to an extent during the teleconference, stating he’s been pleased with what he’s seen through the non-conference portion of the schedule.

TCU’s offense is averaging 37 points a game and 443 yards of total offense through three games. One area of concern has been standout wide receiver Jalen Reagor’s slow start, although Patterson feels opposing defenses have done a nice job of defending him.

“We’ve scored points,” Patterson said. “Everybody’s talking about getting the ball to Reagor, to be honest with you, it’s hard to do that against some defenses. You’ve got to be able to run the football. We’ve been able to do that. When we do target [Reagor], we’ve got to get to where we can complete more of those balls.”

Patterson went on to say he’d like to see the offense improve on its play-action calls. He also mentioned Cumbie’s questionable decision using the “wildcat” formation on a pivotal fourth-and-1 from the SMU 10 in the second half, a call that Cumbie would like to have back himself.

“But it’s easy to do hindsight,” Patterson said. “We need to move forward. The key was not many positive things happened to us in that ballgame and we still scored 38 and we still had an opportunity to win a ballgame.”

After the game, Patterson refused to see any “silver linings” such as his team staying in it despite trailing 38-24 early in the fourth quarter. But his viewpoint changed to a certain extent after watching the film.

Just like his thoughts on Cumbie and the offensive staff.

“You know me, I’m not the guy you want to talk to about being Mr. Optimistic,” Patterson said. “But I think there was a lot more positives than how I felt after the ballgame. Really, over the last two weeks I need to give the offense more credit.”

TCU hosts Kansas on Saturday to open Big 12 play. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.