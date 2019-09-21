SMU stuns TCU as Frogs can’t overcome slow start by Duggan, offense

SMU wide reciever James Proche (3) sprinting down the line at Amon G. Carter Stadium on 09/21/2019. Special to Star-Telegram

TCU made a quarterback change before the game, opting to start true freshman Max Duggan against SMU on Saturday afternoon.

Duggan struggled in the first half before finding his rhythm in the second half. But it was too late for TCU to overcome a double-digit halftime deficit.

SMU held on for a stunning 41-38 victory over No. 25 TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

The Mustangs (4-0) hadn’t defeated the No. 25-ranked Frogs (2-1) since 2011, and had lost by an average of 31 points in the last six contests.

But this proved to be a different day for each team.

Duggan finished 16-of-36 passing for 188 yards with three touchdowns, but got off to a slow start going just 1-of-10 for 22 yards in the first half. Along with the passing struggles, TCU’s offense fumbled it away three times in the opening half.

SMU took advantage, building a 31-17 lead at halftime.

SMU quarterback Shane Buechele was 13-of-21 for 189 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the opening half.

But TCU made it a game late.

SMU had a 38-24 lead at with 13:58 left, and TCU responded with a TD drive to pull within 38-31 with 9:43 left.

A field goal drive by the Mustangs made it a 41-31 game, but TCU had another 70-yard scoring drive to get within a field goal.

But, on the final drive, Duggan fumbled a snap on third down and settled for a no gain rush. On fourth down, SMU pressured Duggan and he threw up a pass that fell incomplete.

TCU opens Big 12 play next week against Kansas on Saturday.