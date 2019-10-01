TCU’s Jalen Reagor earned Big 12 weekly honors. Now Frogs need to get him on a roll

SHARE COPY LINK

The Big 12 recognized Jalen Reagor on Monday, naming the TCU standout co-special teams player of the week.

Reagor deserved it after totaling 139 yards in punt return, including a 73-yard touchdown return, in TCU’s 51-14 victory over Kansas on Saturday. The 139 yards in punt return ranked as the fourth-most in TCU history.

But now it’s time for Reagor to get on a roll offensively. The Frogs have struggled doing that early on this season. Reagor has just 117 yards receiving on 11 catches, as well as 44 yards rushing on five carries, through four games.

This is the same guy who had a 1,000-yard receiving season last year, and is regarded as one of the most dynamic playmakers in the country.

“We’re giving him the ball as many ways as we can give it to him,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said on this week’s Big 12 football coaches teleconference.

Patterson went on to say the strength of the offense is the running game, and the Frogs have to continue the smash-mouth approach that has worked well so far.

But they also have to find more ways to get Reagor the ball. He had just two targets in the KU game, finishing with one catch for 15 yards. He had two catches for 2 yards in a 41-38 loss to SMU two weeks ago, and three catches for 29 yards in the win at Purdue earlier this month.

Reagor showcased his home-run potential with the ball in his hands during the Kansas game. He muffed a punt on the final play of the first quarter, but picked it up and raced 73 yards untouched to the end zone.

For the season, he leads the nation with 232 yards in punt return. But he should also be among the top receivers, but he doesn’t even crack the Top 10 in receptions or receiving yards in the Big 12.

TCU travels to Iowa State for its next game on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN2.