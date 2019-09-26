Best corner in the country? Gil Brandt has interesting praise for TCU’s Jalen Reagor

TCU’s Jalen Reagor isn’t getting complacent going into 2019 TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor is expecting to put together another big season in 2019. He is coming off a 1,000-yard season in 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor is expecting to put together another big season in 2019. He is coming off a 1,000-yard season in 2018.

TCU’s Jalen Reagor is a dynamic wide receiver, but that might not be his best position.

Coach Gary Patterson mentioned during Big 12 Media Days this summer that Reagor had the best back-pedal on the team, and could be an even better cornerback than receiver. Hall of Fame executive Gil Brandt took it a step further on Thursday.

“I think he’s a heckuva football player, but I’m going to surprise you with this — he’s a wide receiver but I think he’d be the best corner in the country,” Brandt told hosts Ari Temkin and Dave Archer on Sirius XM Big 12 Radio.

“You don’t want to tell a wide receiver that, but then when you let them know that defensive backs get paid better than wide receivers, all of a sudden they change their mind.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Dane Brugler, NFL Draft analyst for The Athletic, is intrigued by the idea.

“Honestly, I never thought about it,” Brugler said. “But it makes sense. Terrific athlete with the mindset and tracking skills that would serve him well on defense.”

Reagor has gotten off to a slow start as TCU’s settles on a quarterback. He is leading the team with 10 receptions for 102 yards with one touchdown. He’s also rushed for 40 yards on four carries.

TCU opens Big 12 play against Kansas on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.