Max Duggan has arrived! Freshman QB carries TCU past No. 15 Texas in thriller.

TCU found its passing game, found its knack for takeaways and, most importantly, found a way to win.

The Frogs looked like a different team than the one that endured consecutive road losses earlier this month. They outplayed the No. 15-ranked Texas Longhorns in a 37-27 victory Saturday afternoon at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

True freshman quarterback Max Duggan had his best day for the Frogs, throwing for a career-high 273 yards on 19-of-27 passing. Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, meanwhile, had one of his worst days with a career-high four interceptions.

TCU (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) overcame another slow start and battled from behind, but everything seemingly came together during a 17-0 run in the second half to erase a 20-13 deficit.

That run erased seemingly everything that went wrong up to that point. Nobody will remember Taye Barber dropping a third-down pass, the defense being burned again for a touchdown on a wheel route or Texas picking up a first down on a fake punt.

Instead, the 17-0 run started when Duggan found Barber for a 51-yard pass play midway through the third quarter. That set up a 1-yard TD run by Sewo Olonilua out of the “wildcat” to tie the game at 20.

On the next drive, Ehlinger threw his second interception of the day to TCU safety Ar’Darius Washington. The Frogs capitalized on the next play when Duggan threw a strike to Jalen Reagor for a 44-yard score and a 27-20 lead.

TCU closed the third quarter by intercepting Ehlinger once again. Frogs free safety Trevon Moehrig came up with the ball on the far sideline, setting up a field goal and a 30-20 lead.

Texas didn’t go down without a fight, though. The Longhorns marched down the field to make it 30-27 with 6:50 left.

But Duggan and the Frogs had more magic left. Facing a third-and-14 with less than three minutes left, Duggan heaved up a pass that Barber somehow came down with for a 36-yard gain.

Duggan scored on an 11-yard run on the next play to seal the victory. The defense formally closed it out when Innis Gaines intercepted Ehlinger with less than a minute left.

TCU can credit its passing game and defense for snapping a brief two-game losing streak.

Duggan and the offense finally opened up, and the defense created much-needed takeaways. The Frogs entered the game without having forced a takeaway in three Big 12 games.

TCU is at Oklahoma State next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. in Stillwater.