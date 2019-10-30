A costly win? TCU receives fine, reprimand by Big 12 for field storming after Texas win

TCU’s win over Texas came with a price tag on Wednesday.

The Big 12 handed a $25,000 fine to TCU for the handling of a field storming incident following a 37-27 victory over then-No. 15 Texas. The conference also issued a public reprimand to the school.

Kansas and Kansas State were also issued reprimands, and K-State also received a $25,000 fine for field storming after it upset Oklahoma.

The Big 12 cited its “principles and standards of sportsmanship” in announcing the fines and reprimands.

“Our institutions have a duty to provide a safe game environment,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. “Although the Big 12 does not currently have a policy prohibiting spectators from entering playing areas for post-game celebrations, it is of utmost importance that home game management provide adequate security measures for our student-athletes, coaches, game officials and spectators.

“That expectation includes providing safe passage from the playing field to the locker room, and protection of the visiting team bench area.”

TCU officials have yet to respond to requests for comment on the reprimand and fine.