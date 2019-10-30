TCU football at Oklahoma State Cowboys: Kickoff time, TV, line, prediction

TCU football snapped a quarter-century drought in 2017, when it knocked off Oklahoma State in Stillwater for the first time since 1991.

Now the Frogs are looking to come away with another victory in the hostile environment at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday.

“Always a tough place to play in Stillwater,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said. “No. 1, it’s not an easy place to get to as far as where you stay and what you do. They have a great home-field advantage. The crowd is good. They play better at home, like all teams that play at home.”

Including TCU, which had its first signature win of the season by defeating then-No. 15 Texas at home last Saturday. The Frogs are now looking for their first Big 12 road victory over the season.

Here’s everything you need to know going into it:

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN (Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Olivia Dekker)

Radio: WBAP 820 AM, KTCU 88.7 FM, XM 389 (Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine)

Spanish Radio: KFZO 99.1 FM (Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos)

The line: Oklahoma State by 3 1/2 (over/under 64)

DID YOU KNOW?

TCU coach Gary Patterson and Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy are the winningest coaches in their program’s history. ... Patterson is 3-4 against Oklahoma State since TCU joined the Big 12. ... The Frogs have 40 road wins since 2009, which is tied for third-most nationally. ... TCU assistants Chad Glasgow and Curtis Luper each played at Oklahoma State. ... Cowboys RB Chuba Hubbard has three 200-yard rushing games, something that no other college RB has.

He said it

“He’s a very, very good football coach. He’s as good a defensive mind as there is out there in my opinion. He’s very well thought of in this profession. He works hard and he’s done a great job.” -- Gundy on Patterson

PREDICTION

TCU proved people wrong by knocking off Texas. But it’s hard to bet against Oklahoma State at home, especially with Chuba Hubbard running better than anyone in the country. Oklahoma State 34, TCU 30.