‘I’m not singing in church until April.’ TCU’s Patterson on losing his voice after games

Three hours.

That’s how long it takes TCU coach Gary Patterson’s voice to recover following a game. So that means postgame interviews are always a treat with the veteran college coach.

Following the Frogs’ victory over Texas last Saturday, Patterson provided a memorable postgame interview with Fox’s Bruce Feldman that has been viewed more than 73,000 times on Twitter.

After answering a question about true freshman quarterback Max Duggan, Feldman noted that Patterson had lost his voice.

“Is this going to be a feeling of joy or what’s going on from here?” Feldman said.

Patterson responded, hoarsely: “Hell yeah!”

Patterson couldn’t help but chuckle when asked about his postgame voice during his media availability on Monday.

“I’m just not going to be singing in church until April. Just rest,” Patterson said, smiling. “Trust me, I’d like to do it differently but it is what it is.”

TCU (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) travels to Oklahoma State for a game on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. in Stillwater.