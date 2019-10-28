TCU’s Gary Patterson wasn’t happy that Lucas Niang’s surgery news leaked out

TCU coach Gary Patterson thought the news could’ve waited that right tackle Lucas Niang would undergo season-ending hip surgery.

Niang posted on his social media account that his college career came to a close following TCU’s 37-27 victory over No. 15 Texas, and multiple outlets reported the news on Sunday.

“I was disappointed,” Patterson said during a media availability on Monday. “It’s not so much having the surgery, I was just disappointed that there was no reason to let it out. You didn’t have to know until Saturday when he’s not playing.

“That’s what I told him yesterday in the team meeting. There was no reason for it to be out. It’s good for him, he’s going to take care of his business, but the bottom line is he hurt his teammates. There was no reason for that to have been out, but we’re in that era where it’s all about us. All about me.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Niang, meanwhile, posted a message to his Twitter account on Monday thanking TCU’s coaching staff and his teammates for a stellar college career.

Niang hasn’t allowed a sack in his last two seasons, spanning 20 games (including 19 starts). He played “banged up” all season, doing as much as he could without jeopardizing his professional career.

“Still can’t believe it’s over,” Niang wrote. “I want to thank Coach P, [offensive line coach Chris] Thomsen and the rest of the TCU football staff. I came here to be a part of the frog family and you all welcomed me with open arms. For that, I’m forever grateful. It was a blessing to be able to go out there and work with all of my brothers and compete every day. Football has been my greatest source of joy since I can remember, being able to go out there and fight with y’all was everything to me.

“This was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make. And I learned that sometimes you can’t do what you want, you have to make the smartest decision. Thank you to everybody that wished me well and all the disbelievers, you helped me become the man I am today.”

Niang is regarded as one of the top offensive tackle prospects in next year’s NFL Draft. At 6-foot-6, 328 pounds, he projects as a starting right tackle at the next level.

The plan for Niang is to go undergo surgery next Monday and then return to campus and be around the team the rest of the season.

As far as TCU, it’ll be a big void to fill. The Frogs have gotten senior David Bolisomi and junior Austin Myers reps at right tackle throughout the season.

It’s expected Bolisomi will likely start at right tackle, and Myers will slide into the right guard spot. Sophomore Quazzel White, who opened the season as the starting left tackle, could also see extended reps with Niang out.

Briefly

▪ Patterson expects senior cornerback Julius Lewis to return for the Oklahoma State game. Lewis was sidelined last week and has been available in just two of seven games (Iowa State and K-State).

▪ Sophomore linebacker La’Kendrick Van Zandt has a good chance returning for the Oklahoma State game, too, Patterson said. Freshman and Aledo product Wyatt Harris has been starting in Van Zandt’s place the past two games.

▪ Patterson provided a vague answer on the status of redshirt freshman quarterback Justin Rogers. Rogers has not traveled with the team on Big 12 trips, but Patterson didn’t delve into the reasons why. Instead, asked about deciding which QBs travel, Patterson said: “We take guys that are ready to play.”

▪ Freshman defensive tackle Karter Johnson is not with the team for the time being, a source confirmed. Johnson remains on the roster, but it’s possible he may not return. Johnson was the highest-rated defensive player of the 2019 recruiting class.