TCU’s Lucas Niang to undergo season-ending surgery. How the Frogs will fill the void

TCU right tackle Lucas Niang is calling it a season.

Niang will undergo season-ending hip surgery and begin preparing for the NFL Draft, sources confirmed a Pro Football Network report.

Niang also posted the news on his social media, writing: “Played my last college game. I love all y’all boys.”

Niang has not given up a sack the last two seasons as TCU’s starting right tackle. He had started 18 consecutive games before snapping that streak at Kansas State two weeks ago.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Niang played in the K-State game and returned to the starting lineup in TCU’s 37-27 victory over Texas on Saturday.

But coach Gary Patterson said Niang would be playing “banged up” all season. Niang battled through it as long as he could.

At the end of the day, as a possible first-round NFL Draft pick, Niang had to weigh the risk/reward of potentially sustaining a more serious injury.

Niang will leave a big void for the Frogs to fill the rest of the season.

Senior David Bolisomi started at right tackle for the K-State game and has filled in occasionally when Niang has missed series getting treatment this season. Junior Austin Myers has also seen time at right tackle.

If Bolisomi moves to right tackle, Myers could fill in at right guard. Another offensive lineman who could see increased reps is Quazzel White, who opened the season as the team’s starting left tackle before Anthony McKinney moved past him on the depth chart.

As far as Niang, he’ll start preparing for the draft with recovery projected to take three to four months. The 6-foot-6, 328-pounder is projected as a starting right tackle at the next level and is on the Senior Bowl radar.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy wrote this on Niang during Saturday’s game, saying: “One player that hasn’t moved from near the top of our senior OL stack is @TCUFootball 3-year starter Lucas Niang (@LucasNiang77).

“Big, long, and strong. Hard to get around in pass pro. Should be a starting RT for some NFL team a year from now. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE.”

As stated, Niang didn’t allow a sack in seven games this season. He didn’t allow a sack last season, either, ranking as the highest-graded pass blocker in the Big 12 (minimum 300 snaps) by Pro Football Focus.

That came on the heels of a successful sophomore season that saw Niang become the starting right tackle the final eight games of the 2017 season, and a true freshman season where he played in 12 of 13 games in 2016.

Niang came to TCU after a standout high school career at New Canaan [Connecticut] High School.