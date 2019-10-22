TCU coach Gary Patterson breaks down his RBs, says Darius Anderson running hardest

TCU has a pair of running backs with NFL potential in seniors Darius Anderson and Sewo Olonilua.

Anderson has been the star so far, rushing for 588 yards on 83 carries with six touchdowns. He’s on pace to become the program’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Kyle Hicks in 2016.

Olonilua, meanwhile, has 271 yards on 60 carries and three TDs.

Olonilua made a subtle reference on social media this weekend that he isn’t being used to his full potential.

When a Houston-based football trainer wrote that Olonilua will have a better NFL career compared to college with coaches that “know how to use him and his abilities to the max,” Olonilua agreed with a couple “100%” emojis.

Asked if TCU is utilizing Olonilua’s skill set during Monday’s Big 12 football coaches teleconference, Gary Patterson defended his staff and offensive approach.

“The thing that we’ve been best at, and we wouldn’t be telling anybody plays, the stretch and that’s what we’ve been able to do,” Patterson said. “I think Darius is probably better at doing that kind of stuff, but they’ve both gotten their carries and doing the things they need to do.

“Darius has really ran the ball harder probably this season than what Sewo has.”

Anderson and Olonilua each had 56 yards rushing in Saturday’s 24-17 loss at Kansas State. Anderson had 13 carries, while Olonilua had 12.

The 12 carries were the most for Olonilua since he had 18 and topped the 100-yard rushing mark at Purdue last month.

Patterson went on to say the team values each running back and what they bring to the table. He raved about Olonilua’s ability in the passing game whether it’s catching the ball out of the backfield, lining up at tight end or at slot receiver.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Olonilua has 12 catches for 43 yards and a TD, recording a reception in every game this season.

“If we just talk about skill set, you’d probably talk about the skill set Sewo has lining up at tight end, slot, catching the ball in the middle of the field,” Patterson said. “Really to be honest with you that’s some of his best skill set — his hands, his knowledge of the game and being a big wide receiver. We need to be able to do both of those. I think he would help us in that capacity.”

TCU takes on Texas on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.