TCU football’s Lucas Niang is playing ‘banged up,’ snapped starting streak at K-State

TCU senior right tackle Lucas Niang is playing through injuries this season, coach Gary Patterson said after a 24-17 loss at Kansas State on Saturday.

“Lucas is going to be banged up the whole rest of the year,” Patterson said.

Niang played, but didn’t start, against Kansas State on Saturday. It snapped his consecutive starts streak at 18, as he started all 13 games last season and the first five this season.

Niang started the final eight regular-season games in 2017, although he wasn’t in the starting lineup for the season-ending Alamo Bowl against Stanford that season.

This season has seen Niang miss an occasional offensive series as he gets tended to by the training staff during games. Senior David Bolisomi and junior Austin Myers have been the top backups for Niang.

Bolisomi has started all six games at right guard, but doesn’t mind moving out to tackle when needed.

“We practice that throughout the week,” Bolisomi said. “It’s about being versatile as an O-line. Most of us on the O-line have been there forever and we practice all the different positions throughout the week.”

Myers started at right tackle against K-State, although Niang entered the game shortly afterward.

The question going forward is whether the injuries become severe enough for Niang to call it a season. This is a guy who has NFL potential and flirted with going pro after last season.

Niang has to balance the risk/reward situation of finishing out his college career, while also being mindful of his future.

TCU (3-3) faces Texas on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.