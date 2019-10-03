TCU football has two candidates for Senior CLASS Award. Dak Prescott is a former winner

SHARE COPY LINK

TCU football has two candidates for the 2019 Senior CLASS Award.

Senior right tackle Lucas Niang and cornerback Jeff Gladney were named among the 30 candidates for the award that goes to players based on “achievement in community, classroom, character and competition.”

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott won the award his senior season at Mississippi State in 2015. West Virginia’s Will Grier, who is now a backup quarterback with the Carolina Panthers, won it last year.

With Niang and Gladney chosen as candidates, TCU is just one of three schools with multiple nominees.

Niang is regarded as one of the top offensive tackles in the country. He hasn’t allowed a sack over the last two seasons, and is a significant part of the Frogs’ offensive line that has paved the way for the eighth-best rushing attack in the country (275.3 yards rushing per game).

Gladney, meanwhile, is arguably the top cornerback in the Big 12. He is leading TCU with five pass breakups and is also the active leader in career starts (36) and consecutive starts (26).

The Frogs rank second among Big 12 teams in pass defense, allowing just 166.8 yards per game through the air.

The winner will be announced after the season. CLASS stands for “Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School).