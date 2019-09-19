TCU’s newest commit expects to compete for starting spot as soon as he gets on campus

Frog Talk with Drew Davison and Mac Engel TCU beat writer Drew Davison and columnist Mac Engel answer questions and get story ideas from Frogs fans about the upcoming football season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU beat writer Drew Davison and columnist Mac Engel answer questions and get story ideas from Frogs fans about the upcoming football season.

TCU football has apparently found a football pipeline in Germany.

The Frogs landed a commitment from 2021 quarterback Alexander Honig this summer, and most recently received a commitment from offensive tackle Brandon Coleman earlier this week.

Coleman was born in Virginia, but spent most of his childhood growing up in Berlin. He moved back to the United States in 2016 to play football, becoming a standout at Denton High School and is now at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens.

Next stop is TCU.

“TCU has been talking to me consistently ever since this spring and I just had a good connection and relationship with their coaches,” Coleman said. “I liked their school when I went on an unofficial visit. I watched their camps and feel I fit in football-wise and school-wise.”

From a football perspective, Coleman projects as a prototypical offensive tackle checking in at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds. He’s rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, and the No. 8-ranked JUCO offensive tackle in the country.

Coleman had interest from other schools such as Florida State, Missouri and Texas Tech.

With TCU losing its top two offensive tackles in seniors Lucas Niang and Anthony McKinney after the season, Coleman expects to compete for playing time immediately next season.

“They told me both starting tackles and the top backup [David Bolisomi] are going to be leaving, and most of the tackles coming up are either redshirt freshmen or sophomores, so they told me if I do my job, I’ll have a chance to start,” Coleman said. “Obviously I have to work on some stuff this spring, but I see myself starting there in the fall if I stay healthy and keep working.”

Coleman hasn’t scheduled an official visit to TCU yet, but expects to take one within the next month or so. He also hasn’t made a firm decision whether he’ll listen to other schools between now and signing day.

“I don’t know yet, but right now I’m pretty set on TCU,” he said. “That’s my mindset right now. That’s all I got in mind right now.”

For Coleman, it’s simply a remarkable journey from growing up in Germany to becoming a Power Five prospect.

In announcing his decision, Coleman wrote: “I’ve always dreamt of playing football in the United States, but to come this far and earn a full scholarship after only two years of playing this sport still amazes me.”

Coleman spent most of his childhood on the basketball court, but he and his father played football too. He remembers running routes and catching passes from his dad on a soccer field.

But it wasn’t until he relocated to the United States that he realized his full potential in football. He’s also noticed that the United States is a lot more sports driven compared to Germany.

“Over there was more focused on school and education,” Coleman said. “Everything here is about sports. I like it more here than over there.”

With that being said, Coleman knows he has room for improvement. He is still fairly new to the sport and could be viewed as a project much like McKinney, the Frogs’ starting left tackle.

McKinney had more of a basketball than football background, and didn’t start playing football until his junior year in high school. At TCU, though, McKinney has developed into an NFL-caliber prospect under the tutelage of offensive line coach Chris Thomsen.

“That was one of the major factors in deciding TCU is how they’ve developed their tackles,” Coleman said. “I heard about the left tackle playing there now [McKinney] and how they’ve transformed him.

“I’ve got quick feet for being a big guy, but I can definitely get a lot tougher in how I play. I need to learn that. I can be a physical guy, just need to work on technique and all of that.”

TCU’s 2020 recruiting class is ranked No. 46 in the country and No. 8 in the Big 12 by 247Sports.