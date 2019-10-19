TCU falls to .500 as Kansas State’s late TD drive seals victory in Manhattan

TCU is a .500 football team at the midway point of the season.

Kansas State put together a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter and knocked off TCU 24-17 on Saturday afternoon at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

With the game tied 17-17 in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats marched 95 yards for a game-deciding TD. They took over on their own 5, but quarterback Skylar Thompson rushed for 61 yards on the second play of the drive to get in TCU territory.

Thompson then picked up a fourth-and-1 from the TCU 20 with a 2-yard rush. The Wildcats capped that drive with a 3-yard TD run by Thompson, taking a 24-17 lead with 2:45 left.

The Frogs (3-3) couldn’t put together a drive at the end.

TCU played from behind the entire game, getting off to another slow start. The Frogs didn’t score in the first quarter for the second consecutive game.

But it appeared that TCU had momentum on its side when it tied the game at 17-17 in the third quarter. True freshman quarterback Max Duggan had his first signature moment as a college quarterback, running for a 46-yard TD.

Duggan took a zone read to his left, bounced off multiple tacklers and stiff-armed Wildcats cornerback AJ Parker en route to a game-tying touchdown.

But those were the only points TCU scored in the second half.

Duggan finished 15-of-28 passing for 114 yards, and had 115 yards rushing on 13 carries. He’s the program’s first quarterback to top the 100-yard rushing mark since Trevone Boykin rushed for 124 yards at K-State in 2015.

TCU hosts Texas next Saturday in Fort Worth. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.